North Country Honor Flight Veteran Biographies: Flights 38 and 39

Frederick was assigned to the Military Police, 148th MP Company, 5th U.S. Army in Fort Carson, Colorado.
Fred’s military career included time with the infantry, and he completed his service as a medic.
Fred was deployed to Vietnam below the Demilitarized Zone where he was wounded during an ambush.
For his heroic service Frederick was awarded the Purple Heart and The Silver Star which is the United States’ third highest award given exclusively for combat valor.
Richard Darrah U.S. Army 1966-1972 Vietnam
Rick was assigned to Cambodia with the 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry as a Field Wireman, worked in telecommunications and as a radio operator.
Stationed along the border, their position was attacked. Ground forces used choppers to defend their position. U.S. forces deployed ‘Bee-Hive’ rounds, defensive weapons firing small projectiles into the jungle at close range. At Quan Tri, Vietnam, Rick could see the high-altitude bombers performing raids.
Rick recalls the rat bites and centipede stings – not pleasant memories.
Walter Dubuque, Jr. U.S. Marine Corps 1956-1962 Vietnam Army National Guard 1962-1999
Walter began as a Rifleman serving active duty at the Non-Commissioned Officers Leadership School. He then joined the 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force.
Leaving the Marines, Walter enlisted in the Vermont Army National Guard. Taking extensive medical training, Walter served as an Army Medic. His training and skills provided Walter the knowledge to save the life of a soldier who had consumed a controlled substance. With Army Criminal Investigation Division and Military Police, Walter assisted in the investigation, the arrest and securing of the contraband.
Kenneth Duffy U.S. Navy 1963-1967 Vietnam
Ken enlisted, completed basic training, and was sent to Vietnam. Aboard the USS Canbeera CAG-2, a Guided Missile Cruiser, Ken served three tours of duty as the ship cruised the coastal waters.
When the U.S. Navy’s Ground Radar units were knocked out by Vietcong, the Canbeera was called upon to provide all the Radar for Air Defense. The ship was shelled while in the Gulf of Tonkin and they also traveled to the Philippines.
Leaving the Navy, Ken took a lovely young lady Sandy to dinner, and they are still happily married 54 years later.
Robert Gricoski U.S. Air Force 1958-1978 Vietnam
Bob was a Combat Defense Security Policeman who traveled throughout the world. He was stationed in Plattsburgh,;Rome, NY; Bergstrom, Texas; Loring, Maine; the Kingdom of Libya; coast of Tripoli for 18 months; Korea and Vietnam.
For service members overseas, Mail Call is often their only connection to family back home. While in Vietnam, Bob and his wife were 3 months without receiving any mail or communication between them. Morale was low.
After 20 years of service, Bob retired from the 380th Bombardment Wing, Supply Squadron, Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
Ronald Hicks U.S. Marine Corps 1960-1964 Vietnam
Assigned to 1st Landing Support Company, 2nd Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, Ron was a ‘Shore Partyman’ whose duties included unloading ammunition, equipment, food, and other supplies off beaches to support amphibious landings.
Ron traveled extensively including Japan; France; Spain; Greece; Philippines. In Sardinia, France, a young lieutenant ordered 10 Marines to push a beached landing craft into the water. A Marine commandeered a bulldozer and pushed the 10-ton vessel off the beach. Quick thinking!
Clinton Isham U.S. Air Force 1968-1988 Vietnam
In Vietnam, Clint, an Aircraft Mechanic Crew Chief, worked on the C-123-K airplane at night as freight was loaded prior to powering up the aircraft as the plane’s crew arrived. One night, 2 boxes of lobster tails appeared. A lieutenant took one and a friend gave Clint the other. Nice feast! An angry Colonel couldn’t find his case, so they chipped in to get his lobster tails.
After 5 years on alert in Alaska, Clint arrived at Plattsburgh. An officer asked Clint to go on alert for 2 weeks. After 3-1/2 years on alert duty, he’d had enough alert and retired from Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
James Labounty U.S. Marine Corps 1965-1969 Vietnam
Deployed to Vietnam, Jim was assigned to 3rd Marine Division, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines. He was stationed 2 miles from the Demilitarized Zone where the Battle of Con Thien took place during the year-long Tet Offensive. Jim recalls being shelled daily with Vietcong rockets and large artillery.
Once Vietnamese rockets and artillery hit the ammunition dump killing about 100 men. The dump burned for 4 days, shaking the ground as ordinances burned and exploded.
Newsman Dan Rather was at Con Thien and broadcast live footage across the world.
Charles Lashway U.S. Marine Corps 1968-1971 Vietnam
An Aircraft Fire Rescue man, Charles was ordered to Vietnam but was diverted to Okinawa assigned to a Helicopter Support Group.
Completing his training, Charles became an instructor teaching firefighting and crash rescue. During his tour he was placed in an aircraft ejection seat, sky-rocketed upward, powered by a 5mm cannon shell, abruptly stopping at the end of the ride.
Charles and his Marine brother got together for much-needed Rest & Recuperation in Okinawa. A proud family of U.S. Marines.
Robert Montour, Sr. U.S. Army 1951-1953 Korean
An iron worker in New York City, Robert, a Canadian citizen, was denied by the U.S. Navy, so he enlisted in the U.S. Army and immediately went to boot camp.
Robert liked cooking and after 3 volunteer requests he boarded the USS Howze and was a cook in Korea.
Because Robert was Canadian, the American Red Cross denied him assistance when his father was seriously ill. He went home and back to Korea on his own.
Robert’s memories of Korea: meeting singer Eddie Fisher; eating in the Officers’ Mess Hall; the fish smell in Pusan city.
Donald Paquette U.S. Air Force 1963-1988 Vietnam
Don was drafted and deployed to Vietnam. He was trained as a Medic, later earning his degree as a Physician’s Assistant. In Vietnam, Don was the non-commissioned officer in charge of a surgical ward.
As a new Physician Assistant, Don correctly diagnosed a patient with a spleen injury requiring immediate surgery to repair a posterior tear.
Don was stationed in the Philippines and at 11 bases. He estimates he served over 100,000 men, women and children during his 25 years of service to our country.
Edward Rice, Jr. U.S. Navy 1967-1969 Vietnam
Drafted at the age of 19, Ed enlisted in the Navy and was assigned to the Navy Sea-Bees. Ed was deployed to Okinawa and later to Quan Tri, Vietnam. Upon landing at the base near the Demilitarized Zone, they were attacked by long range artillery.
Ed was part of a thousand-man advance force responsible for building, plumbing, and concrete work. He was also assigned to stop enemy river traffic in the pitch-black darkness of night.
Ed gave candy to the children from his C-rations. The kids told Ed ‘if the streets are empty, you must hide because the Vietcong are close’.
Edward Sampson U.S. Army 1970-1973 Vietnam
Ed received training as a Morse Interceptor and Radio Intelligence Operator. He was assigned to the Army Security Agency, 7th Radio Search Field Station, Udorn, Thailand.
Ed served 12 months in the mountains of Thailand intercepting enemy messages and communications.
Ed had a unique living accommodation as he was allowed to live off the military station. He hung out among the Buddhist Monks who readily accepted him. He enjoyed their bonfires and fresh cooked corn.
Allan Seymour U.S. Marine Corps 1966-1968 Vietnam
With a group of Plattsburgh buddies, Allan joined the Marines. After basic training, he was designated a Vehicle Operator, Motor Transport and volunteered for Vietnam.
Instead, he was assigned to a Navy ship, and a Mediterranean cruise to Turkey, Greece, Italy, Sicily, France, Spain, Portugal.
Allan said the Mediterranean area was a beautiful country and people. In Italy, he saw Pope John Paul II. He then spent 4-months in the Caribbean.
Allan’s time in the Marine Corps allowed him to see the world, something he could not have afforded to do as a civilian.
Allan said Marines stick together and ‘protect your brother’.
FLIGHT 39 Patrick Augustus U.S. Army 1970-1973 Vietnam
After enlistment Pat went to Vietnam as a Teletype and Morse Code Operator. Serving with the Army’s 101st Air Cavalry, Pat was stationed with the 175th Radio Research Field Station in Saigon.
Pat was on duty on the Base when a Vietcong mortar attack took place. He said the exploding mortar rounds were a noise forever embedded in every soldier’s brain.
Following his Vietnam tour, Pat enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserves, Sea-Bees, for 17 years. He later returned to the U.S. Army from 1992-2000. Quite a testament of career changes!
Ralph Cudworth U.S. Army 1968-1970 Vietnam
Ralph was deployed to Vietnam as an Infantryman assigned to B Company, 5th Battalion, 10th Infantry. He was stationed near Saigon for a year.
Ralph was wounded in the line of duty and hospitalized with his injuries. For his valor, Ralph received the Purple Heart.
Back home his parents placed an article in the newspaper requesting people to write to Ralph as he recovered overseas. One particular person began a pen-pal relationship. Upon Ralph’s return from his tour, he met his pen-pal, Diane, and they have been happily married for 51 years.
Charles Donah U.S. Marines 1965-1967 Vietnam
Charles enlisted and was deployed to Vietnam. He was assigned to the elite 32nd Marine Aircraft Group, 2nd Division, Marine Air Wing. As a bulk fuels man and laboratory tester, Charles was responsible for pumping fuels 2 and 1/2 miles to the Marine unit, assuring safe storage and testing the fuels near the Demilitarized Zone.
The Jet-fuels were vital to the F4B Phantom Aircraft missions which provided close air support for the US Forces. The fuels powered the “Deuce” 6x6 vehicles, jeeps, and armored vehicles.
Gary Lintner U.S. Army 1959-1962 Vietnam
Stationed at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Gary was a High-Speed Intercept Operator in voice and Morse Code. He worked in a cinder block building in the middle of a 15-acre antenna field. The unit grew from 75 to over 250 intercept operators. Under the direction of the National Security Agency, they forwarded intercepts to Hawaii and the United States.
On a time-off visit, Gary discovered Aboriginal people who were topless, wearing loin cloths and considered to be headhunters. Always up for a challenge, flying on a military aircraft, Gary was sitting on a crate, didn’t know what was in it, and didn’t want to ask!
Frank Madden U.S. Air Force 1949-1953 Korean
Frank joined the 5th Air Force, 6132d Forward Air Control radar squadron assigned to Pusan, South Korea.
Trained as an Operations Intelligence Technician, Frank set up FAC ground radar unit in Pyongyang, North Korea. As Chinese forces advanced southward, Frank quickly evacuated to Taegu setting up radar locations from hilltop to hilltop throughout Korea.
One night, Frank was walking in the dark to the latrine. Due to the darkness, he didn’t see a newly dug trench and landed at the bottom of a six-foot deep hole. He climbed out, and in daylight realized local laborers had begun to dig a new latrine.
Dennis Mason, Sr. U.S. Navy 1967-1971 Vietnam
Dennis trained in Electronic Fire Control Systems. He was assigned aboard the Aircraft Carriers USS Constellation CVA64, and the USS Forestall CVA59.
The Navy provided Dennis with opportunities to cruise in the Mediterranean off the coast of Greece, Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and for 9 months in the waters around Vietnam.
Dennis witnessed an onboard crash off the flight deck. A pilot was ejected from his aircraft and fortunately had a safe recovery.
Dennis has fond memories of Rest & Recuperation time in Hawaii.
Marshall Maynard U.S. Army 1952-1954 Korean
Trained as a Medic, Marshall was assigned to the 309th Field Hospital, Vassincourt, France. Although set up to treat wounded veterans from Korea, it was never used for that purpose. The Field Hospital was always kept ready with daily maintenance and upkeep.
Linen service was supplied by a local French village. It came to light the linen was being shorted on its return. Marshall, fluent in French, was sent to stem the pilferage of sheets. A bottle of wine sealed the deal.
Marshall toured throughout France enjoying local bars and stores, visiting Paris and the Louvre Museum of Art.
Robert Mooso U.S. Army Reserves 1970-1990 Vietnam
At the Army Redstone Arsenal, Alabama Bob was trained as an Ammunition Specialist and Magazine Keeper. He was then assigned to the 309th Ordinance Company, Elizabethtown.
Bob’s units were responsible for the handling and storage of live ammunitions ranging from small 9-millimeter handgun rounds to tank and artillery munitions.
While Bob enjoyed the versatility of the Reserves, he was away on training exercises on the day of his wedding anniversary every year, except one out of 20 years. Good thing Phyliss, his wife and guardian today, is understanding.
Robert Neureuther U.S. Air Force 1960-1980 Vietnam
Bob was trained in Automated Flight Controls and Instrument Systems. He specialized on several aircraft types: B-52 Flying Fortress; C-130 Hercules; KC-135 in-flight refueling aircraft; swing-wing F-111 Bomber.
In a remote area of the Philippines, Bob maintained aircraft coming and going into Vietnam. Too often casket laden aircraft landed on their way stateside.
Assigned to Reese Air Force Base, Texas Bob worked on Cessna T-37 and T-38 pilot training aircraft.
His family enjoyed Texas, but their last stop was Plattsburgh Air Force Base which Bob and Carole call home.
Rudolph Pribis U.S. Air Force 1964-1968 Vietnam
Rudy was an Aircraft Maintenance Specialist with expertise on board the C-141 Star Lifter Aircraft. Rudy’s flights took him along the Equator, and he flew out of Air Bases in California, Hawaii, Philippines, Japan, India, Spain, and major military base Tan Son Nhut, Vietnam where Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine units were stationed. The C-141s were used to transport combat troops, vehicles, paratroopers and sadly hundreds of aluminum coffins in and out of Vietnam.
Rudy watched inexperienced, white-knuckled pilots, dripping in sweat, attempt ‘touch and go landings’ alongside an experienced senior officer.
James Rogers III U.S. Army 1951-1953 Korean
Jim was assigned to the Army Signal Corps stationed in Korea as a Cryptographer.
For decades, spies had written their encoded messages in groups of 5 letters. Jim’s assignment was to send encrypted radio messages using 5 letter code groups to prevent classified information from falling into enemy hands He used an encryption technique that could not be cracked.
Jim and his co-workers liked to prank new arrivals into thinking they were going on special missions and parachuting into action to achieve their mission.
Vincent Ross U.S. Army 1950-1953 Korean
The Korean War was proclaimed on June 25, 1950, and the next day Vincent and his best friend Sully enlisted.
Vincent was an Infantryman. In 1953, he was shot by a Chinese sniper who was hiding in a treetop. Vincent was evacuated to a hospital in Japan.
The location of the bullet was deemed inoperable, and it’s still in his spine. This ended his military service, but Vincent was awarded the Purple Heart for his valor.
Through many life challenges – broken hip, cancer, inoperable bullet — at 92, Vincent meets each day with a beautiful, positive attitude.
Larry Scott U.S. Air Force 1964-1968 Vietnam
Assigned to Vietnam, Larry, a Telephone Switch Equipment, Repair and Installation ‘essential worker’, flew as “Priority Two”.
Throughout Vietnam, he installed and maintained telephone equipment; replacing old, outdated equipment. In Da Nang, installers competed to achieve the impossible, taking only two weeks to install an all-new switchboard system; a job that should have taken months.
Larry is proud of time spent working on an orphanage, and he still carries photos of the Vietnamese children in his wallet.
A civilian, 35 years later, Larry pulled the plug shutting down the Plattsburgh Air Force Base Communications as the base closed.
Raymond Tousignant U.S. Army 1960-1964 Vietnam
Ray was drafted and assigned to the 12th Cavalry, 5th Army. He was deployed to Korea as an Intermediate Speed Radio Operator. Ray said he never saw a radio and instead operated telephone switch boards for 13 months just outside of Osan, Korea.
Ray was next assigned as a driver for the Commander of the 2nd Engineering Battalion. In addition, he was the driver for the Chaplain and became the Chaplain’s Assistant for his remaining 10 months.
Leaving Korea, Ray was separated from the Army at Fort Carson, Colorado.
