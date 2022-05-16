Flight 36
Robert Almeter U.S. Air Force 1969-1973 Vietnam
At 14, Bob wanted to be a farmer until he was milking 180 cows a day. He left traditional classrooms at an early age, as he went on to achieve degrees in science, chemistry and a master’s degree in Philosophy.
At 20, Bob enlisted, went to Texas, and became a member of the 823 RED HORSE Unit, the civilian engineering SWAT Teams of the Air Force. Bob was assigned to Indochina, Korea and Vietnam.
RED HORSE units are highly mobile, rapidly deployable, civil engineering response forces that perform heavy damage repair required for recovery of Air Force facilities and utility systems.
Gary Brown U.S. Army 1966-1968 Vietnam
Drafted by the Army, Gary and four friends left for Albany. His girlfriend, Sandra, agreed to wait until he was out of the service to begin their many years of marriage.
Stationed at Fort Knox, Ky.,14 inches of snow shut the base down. North Country boy Gary had no issue going outside. But he hit an icy patch falling on a metal grate. A hospital orderly told Gary not to look in a mirror as a team of doctors put 66 stiches in his face. The General picked him up, gave him clean clothes, and took him home to supper.
Gary’s Army boots were so comfortable he wore them for 20 years.
Michael Carpenter U.S. Navy 1968-1974 Vietnam
Mickey left school early to help his family after his dad’s heart attack.
At 18, he enlisted in the Navy; expecting to be a cook. His orders changed to gunner assigned to the carrier USS Boxer at Norfolk, Va. Waves were 4 times the size of the ship as they sailed to Panama, St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands and Cuba.
They trained daily locking and loading countless bombs, sent up by elevator to be discharged. On night watches, Mickey remembers the Marines being dropped on the Vietnam coastline.
When he had a long weekend, Mickey hitchhiked home to be with his loving wife Debbie.
William Cosgrove U.S. Air Force 1955-1977 Vietnam
Bill went to enlist in the Marines, but the only recruiter in Malone was Air Force. With dual citizenship, Bill chose the U.S. Air Force over the Canadian Air Force.
After basic training at Sampson Air Force Base, Bill was assigned to security police. Finding no civilian jobs available, Bill reenlisted in security and law enforcement. He traveled the globe. Stateside in Delaware, Texas, Arizona and Plattsburgh; also Guam, Japan, Germany, France and Belgium.
In France, Bill achieved the highest-level national security to protect the Supreme Allied Commander at the European headquarters.
Nikolaos Eggink U.S. Army 1961-1963 Vietnam
Nik was born in Athens, Greece, moved to the United States with his family and enlisted in the Army as a non-U.S. citizen. He served in the 39th Infantry stationed in Seattle and Berlin.
Nik trained in heavy and light weapons and received a Marksman rifle M-14 badge. Much of his time was spent unloading supplies. He was also assigned to drive unmarked vehicles into areas to write down plate numbers of people coming and going.
After returning from overseas, Nik transferred to the Army reserves.
Alan Hughes U.S. Army 1954-1956 Korean
After basic training, Alan joined the 69th Infantry Division. Assigned to Fort Lee, Va., he worked in supplies and logistics.
Working in a large warehouse, Alan provided everything from food, outfitting clothing and gear to equipment. Everyone was nice to him as he had access to all the supplies from iced tea to ice cream.
Most of Alan’s time was spent preparing supplies for maneuvers for Captains to Generals. His role put him first in line, so he had the best of everything.
Alan completed two years of college prior to the military and was given early release to complete his college degree.
Duane King U.S. Marine Corps 1954-1974 Vietnam
With his father’s signature, Duane joined the Marines at 17 — first stop, Parris Island. His military career took him through all wings and ground forces of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Marine Divisions.
In logistics, Duane was in Okinawa and Vietnam, aboard the USS Duluth and landings on enemy soil. He was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for extraordinary heroism in action against an armed enemy and several other medals for ground or surface combat.
Denied additional years in Hawaii, Duane retired after 20 years of service.
Please join me today in wishing Duane King a slightly belated birthday as he turned 86 on Friday, May 13.
Richard Knowles U.S. Air Force 1954-1968 Korean
Dick and his buddy Carl wanted out of high school and flipped a coin between Navy and Air Force. The Air Force won the toss.
He was assigned to Security Police at Sampson Air Force Base and, at Fort Carson, he trained military dogs, illegally bringing Mr. Pepper home with him.
Dick served a year in the Arctic Circle before spending 12 years at a new Strategic Air Force Base, Plattsburgh with the 380th Security Police. That coin toss turning up Air Force came in handy as Dick, in Plattsburgh with a red convertible, met and married his wife Geraldine.
Walter Kourofsky U.S. Army 1951-1953 Korean
Wally was drafted, sent to basic training at Camp Gordon, Ga., followed by a duty assignment in communications. At Radio School, he trained in Morse code.
Destined for Washington, D.C., MPs put him on an Air Force bus. He was taken to a beautiful home with a group of eight, a waiter and a maid. They were questioned in several different ways. After the eighth day he was transferred out and told he ‘flunked’ but never knew why he was there or what he flunked. Leaving he was told “he was never there, never saw this place”.
Wally received several medals for his participation in Korean War zone operations.
James Layhee U.S. Marine Corps 1961-1964 Vietnam
Three months before high school graduation, Jim and 5 friends joined the military. He remembers well going home to tell his mother!
Stepping off the bus at Parris Island for boot camp was a wake-up call. After a hard time getting into the marines due to poor eyesight, Jim became the second in his platoon in marksmanship. He was assigned as a fire-line coach and instructor in the weapons battalion and remained at Parris Island for his entire enlistment.
Before leaving the Marines, Jim led 100% of his platoon to pass and qualify at the highest performance level.
George Maffey U.S. Navy 1957-1959 Lebanon Crisis
George attended Maritime College, earned a degree in Marine Engineering, joined the Navy and received a Coast Guard license.
Assigned to the USS Saratoga supercarrier, George supervised 150 service members, three officers and was in charge of all ship equipment. The ship produced its own oxygen and nitrogen.
In Lebanon, nitrogen couldn’t keep up with demand and the center unit of 7 one-ton air conditioning units shut down. Admiral Anderson approached saying: “Mr. Maffey, you are personally responsible for the situation failure”. Guess you know where that AC unit was located – yes, George fixed it!
Walter Martiny, Jr. U.S. Navy & U.S. Marine Corps 1944-1946 World War II
In high school when Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941, Walter graduated on a Friday; started college in March 1944. On his 18th birthday, Walter joined the Navy. He completed the Great Lakes Training Camp as a highly trained electronics officer, a position considered in the top 3 to 5% of Navy Personnel. Aboard the USS New Jersey, Walter was headed for Okinawa.
Walter was transferred to the Marines. The Japanese occupied Okinawa and the Marines were preparing to drive them off the island.
As troops advanced, they found tunnel systems connected to island Caves. Walter said the Japanese were continuously shooting at them until the Allied Forces finally forced the Japanese off Okinawa.
Providing ship to shore communications, Walter thought it was stupid to advertise where they were to enemy islands.
Admiral Tower, Fifth Fleet, wanted a communications guy. Walter was assigned and arrived in his Marine uniform. Admiral Tower said ‘Get him in a Navy uniform’ so Walter had to buy some new uniforms.
After President Truman and the Japanese Emperor negotiated a treaty, the soldiers of the Greatest Generation had won the battle and were going home.
What an honor to have World War II Veteran Walter Martiny with us today. Let’s show our appreciation.
Louis Peryer U.S. Marine Corps 1957-1959 Lebanon Crisis
Lou joined the Marines at 20 and served in the 1st and 2nd Marine Divisions as an infantry rifleman.
Lou enjoyed being on ship in spite of 22-foot-tall waves where the ship swayed so much they could put their hands in the water. Caught doing it once everyone was ordered off deck and stayed in the hole for days. You wanted to be on the top bunk in case someone was sick.
Lou spent 6 months in the Mediterranean during the Lebanon Crisis including time in foxholes. Not as pleasant as the ship, Lou spent up to 30 days in fox holes taking his footlocker with him and then back to the ship.
Edward Stansbury U.S. Air Force 1959-1985 Vietnam
Ed and his twin brother enlisted together but were separated after tech school. Ed served as an aircraft maintenance supervisor for three years and fabrication superintendent for nearly 23 years.
Ed flew across the globe; Panama (he’d asked for Alaska), New Mexico, California, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Michigan (closing the base, he didn’t unpack), Virginia, Syracuse, England, Germany, and his first and last assignment: 380th Bomb Wing at Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
He didn’t like his initial Plattsburgh assignment with below zero time on the flight line. Returning to finish his career, he made Plattsburgh his permanent home.
Flight 37William Fornecker U.S. Air Force 1968-1972 Vietnam
An 18-year-old high school graduate, Bill expected he would soon receive a draft notice. He went to a recruiting office in New York City to learn about military options. He quickly ruled out the Marines and Army, being on a Navy ship didn’t appeal to him so Air Force was his choice.
On a flight overseas, Bill missed his birthday while adjusting for time zones. Bill volunteered for helicopter gunner duty but instead he was assigned to load bombs.
Stationed at Plattsburgh Air Force Base, Bill collided with a car, met an attractive young woman, married her and Kathy is his guardian today.
Stephen Foster U.S. Army 1966-1969 Vietnam
Stephen completed basic training, and Advanced Individual Training of an additional 30-days training on Parris Island. Steve left Texas, went to Vietnam joining the 86th Main Battalion Tanks.
He completed basic combat engineer training and served as a carpenter building barracks, showers, day rooms and churches.
Steve’s respect for fallen soldiers led him to work with the military and international Marshall service to bring our fallen soldiers home. For 60 years, Steve has traveled the globe to locate grave registrations and escort military soldiers home.
Philip Jackson U.S. Navy 1968-1971 Vietnam
To avoid the draft, Philip signed up for the Navy. He arrived at Great Lakes Naval Training Center for boot camp and continued training at Nuclear Power School.
Phil served on the USS Joseph Kennedy Destroyer and the USS Gato submarine. With 36 men on board the submarine, they slept in shifts. Phil was regularly checked for radioactive levels. The percentage of acceptable levels was much different then than today. Fortunately, Phil wasn’t claustrophobic as submarine missions could last 7 weeks.
Phil is a 3rd generation Navy shipman, and his guardian son Schuyler is 4th generation. Quite a testament to Naval dedication.
Howard Kemp II U.S. Air Force 1966-1970 Vietnam Army National Guard 1985-1992
Howard trained at Limestone and Loring Air Force bases, Maine, and McClellan Air Force Base, Sacramento.
Howard was active in airborne early warning control systems. While long range radar surveillance and control center were still used for defense; satellite systems were now actively being used.
A radar operator, Howard flew missions on the borders of Thailand, Laos and coastal Japan providing him with combat and flight service.
With the Army National Guard, Howard went to France joining other NATO volunteers from Italian Mountain Infantry.
Earl George Larabee U.S. Army 1951-1953 Korean
George joined the Army to get away and served with the 2nd Battalion, 505 Parachute Infantry Regiment and 82nd Airborne Division.
He volunteered for jump school. In the 4th week, they were to perform rolls, but George couldn’t hear what the instructor was telling him to do. The entire class was so bad, the instructor passed them on so they wouldn’t hold up the other groups. After completing 12 jumps, George was released due to family hardship.
At age 87, George dreams of completing a jump in a C-47 in Normandy.
Michael McDonough U.S. Army 1966-1969 Vietnam
Drafted out of college, Michael completed basic training at Fort Dix. He then went to Fort Brag for Advanced Infantry Training.
Within a week of arriving in Vietnam, Mike shot a family’s sacred cow. The Army made him pay for the cow and the two bullets. He also had to apologize to the family and bury the cow. Out of curiosity he returned to the site and found that the cow had been dug up. No steaks for Mike!
Michael spent one and half years in Vietnam. There were 4 McDonoughs in his company; he was the only one who made it home. While nearly 10,000 miles away from home, he met his neighbor.
George Miller U.S. Air Force 1964-1968 Vietnam
Graduating from high school on Long Island without money to go to college, George enlisted in the Air Force looking for an opportunity to learn a trade that would serve him in life.
After basic training, George’s orders brought him a 22-month assignment at Plattsburgh Air Force Base where he met his wife, Susan. A Sergeant caused George to have a disabling hand injury, so he worked in the auto hobby shop and was given a jeep to putt around in.
George left for 18-months in Goose Bay, Labrador, Newfoundland, and George’s final assignment was Castle Air Force Base, California.
Robert Miller U.S. Air Force 1958-1963 Vietnam
A young airman, Bob was handed a helmet, gun and flashlight and told no one is to enter without proper authorization. He asked, “Where are my bullets”? The answer: “You don’t get any”.
As an Aircraft Engine Mechanic, Bob spent his military time at Plattsburgh Air Force Base except for an 89-day TDY when he overhauled engines while on alert with bombers and tankers. Ready to end his service, Bob was informed he was extended 9 months due to the Cuban missile crisis.
As a civilian, Bob stayed at the Base for a total of 34 ½ years. The Base Commander recommended Bob for the highest medal awarded to a civilian and invited Bob to join the General’s staff at the Base closing ceremony.
Robert Pelkey U.S. Navy 1968-1972 Vietnam
To beat the draft and liking water Bob decided to enlist in the Navy. At Great Lakes Training Center, he signed up for Hospital Corps training.
A recruiter told Bob being Hospital Corpsman might send him to the Marines, but Bob wanted this field of work. Standing in line, others were directed to Fleet Marine, Camp Pendleton.
Bob happily received orders for the USS WASP chasing Russian submarines. On ships for 3-6 months, Bob went on flight operations as a medic on helicopters.
He traveled through Europe and in 1970 went to the Artic Circle receiving the honorary blue nose. Bob said they DO paint the noses blue and he continues to wear his Blue Nose Patch.
William Provost U.S. Marine Corps 1971-1973 Vietnam
At Carole’s high school graduation, Will had quit school, his long hair was cut off, he’d joined the Marines.
After boot camp, Will and Carole married and left for North Carolina. Carole went home as Will was assigned to Okinawa for a year on a ship off the coast of Vietnam. Designated Infantry Repair, most of his time was spent guarding the ship.
On leave in Hong Kong, Will purchased a ring which Carole still wears . She’d have matching earrings, but Will needed money for beer. Flying to California on a 90-seat C5, they got STUCK in Hawaii. There was beer in the soda machine.
Will’s brother and Carole greeted him home.
Robert Siskavich U.S. Air Force 1954-1957 Korean
Bob’s high school principal convinced him to join the National Guard, and he later joined the Air Force. Basic training was at Sampson Air Force Base and then on to McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey.
Bob was assigned to Anchorage, Alaska where he spent 2 years and 1 day – it was a leap year. He experienced minus 57-degree temperatures with icy fog.
Security greatly increased on base when General Curtis LeMay landed in a 56 bomber.
Bob thawed out from his time in Alaska with a final assignment in Blytheville, Arkansas.
William Siskavich U.S. Army 1948-1952 Korean
Bill and his buddy got drunk and they signed up for the Army. Plans to stick together ended a week after basic training as they were sent in different directions.
With the 568th Ordinance Heavy Maintenance Company, Bill was stationed in Germany and then was assigned to 9 months in Korea. During his service in the Infantry, he spent time welding and training new recruits.
Among his commendations, Bill received the Korean Service Medal with Bronze Star, 3 Bronze Stars, United Nations Service Medal and Good Conduct Medals. Yes, Bob and Bill are brothers.
Edwin Woodward U.S. Army 1970-1972 Vietnam
After boot camp, Ed was sent to Vietnam, where he spent 365 days, 4 hours and 15 minutes.
On special assignment in the combat zone where napalm bombing was taking place, Ed was abandoned by his ‘battle buddy’. Waiting an hour for a cobra helicopter to arrive, he was told to gather equipment and be ready to be quickly air lifted out. He doesn’t know what happened with the other guy.
In his new Class A uniform, going through the gate at Los Angeles Airport, human fluids were thrown at him; he was called ‘baby killer’.
For 50 years, Ed didn’t talk about Vietnam and only shared his experiences with his family in the past 5 years.
Frank Woodward III U.S. Marine Corps 1967-1971 Vietnam
Frank was one of 4 in his high school graduating class to join the Marine Corps. His draft notice was received by his mother 3 days later.
Frank was an Infantry Squad Leader, and Aircraft and Engine Mechanic. He served in the 12th Airwing flying clean-up in combat. He also flew as a volunteer door gunner for the Army.
Frank’s assignments took him through all areas of Vietnam including Khe Sanh and Chu Lai Combat areas.
For his meritorious service in Vietnam, Frank was awarded several service medals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.