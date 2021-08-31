North Country veterans and guardians listen during the send-off ceremony for North Country Honor Flights 32 and 33 Saturday morning. The flights brought the veterans to Washington, D.C., for all expense-paid visits to the national war memorials in the nation's capital. North Country Honor Flight traditionally makes multiple such trips each year, but the flights Saturday were the first since 2019, after the COVID-19 pandemic grounded any possible 2020 trips. Pick up Tuesday's edition of the Press-Republican for more coverage of the flights.