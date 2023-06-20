For every North Country Honor Flight send-off ceremony, short biographies are read for each of the veterans traveling on the flight.
Flight leaders for each of the trips travel to and interview the veterans on their experiences in the service, with the write-ups then organized and read at the send-off events by North Country Honor Flight Direct of Operations Janet Duprey. The write-ups are nostalgic, heartfelt and often with a touch of humor.
Below are the biographies for the veterans who traveled on Flights 46 and 47 this past weekend. North Country Honor Flight takes area veterans on all-expense-paid flights to see the war memorials in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit northcountryhonorflight.org or call director Barrie Finnegan at 518-569-7429.
FLIGHT 46
Mary Barber
U.S. Army 1974-1977 Vietnam
Mary’s basic training was with Women’s Army Corps, Fort Jackson. Starting at 6 a.m. in freezing cold; 15-minute breakfast; drill training in afternoon heat. Mary can break down and reassemble an M16 in 8 seconds; can drive a deuce and a half.
At Fort Sam Houston, Mary became a field medic; did surgical set ups; identifying 100 surgical instruments; Mary was an operating room specialist.
Mary finished at Fort Devens, 46th Combat Support Hospital; a descendant of the original MASH Unit.
I am pleased to recognize Mary Barber, a behind-the scenes volunteer since 2013; a multi-flight leader; she steps up whenever needed. Let’s show appreciation for an extraordinary volunteer and veteran.
Margaret "Peggy" Boggs
U.S. Air Force 1981-1985 Cold War
Margaret joined the Air Force and met her husband who was serving.
After training at Lackland, Peggy was stationed in Plattsburgh for 4 years working at the base hospital. A medical Administrative Specialist, Peggy worked in the orderly room and was part of the Decontamination Team preparing for war. At 2 a.m., they would be called for a lock-down at the hospital. In War Games, they would stay in tents and were called “Yellow Bananas” referring to their bright yellow suits.
Peggy, a modest person, was surprised to be voted by her squad as “hospital sweetheart”.
Deborah Briggs
U.S. Air Force 1972-1995 Cold War
Deborah, afraid of water, asked a Navy Recruiter if she had to swim. He said they’d teach her; she joined the Air Force.
As an Inventory Management Specialist, Deb supported weapons system changes including transition from B-52 to B-1B at Grand Forks, North Dakota. Deb served the 48th Tactical Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, England. Deb’s best assignment was an isolated tour in Iceland as Director of Logistics; the last of the manual radar sites in the Air Force.
Deb retired with the closure of Plattsburgh Air Force Base after 23 years in service to our Country.
Joyce Trudeau-Connors
U.S. Army 1975-1996 Desert Storm
At age 34, Joyce, a Registered Nurse, enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps. Joyce had basic training at Fort Sam Houston; basic officers and advanced officers school in San Antonio.
The most interesting course was nuclear warfare and Joyce is glad she never had to use that training.
Orders for active duty in Italy were canceled due to Desert Storm as Joyce was on call and at the ready.
A portable TV during the World Series assured Joyce was the most popular person on base.
Thomas Connors
U.S. Navy 1967-1969 Vietnam
Tom enlisted in the Navy; basic training in Gulfport, Mississippi. A Seabee, Tom was stationed in Rhode Island.
Ordered to Vietnam, Tom spent nine months on the coast near the DMZ. Tom’s Battalion supported the Marines building bunkers and concrete pads.
During an artillery strike, Tom dove into a bunker hooking his side on a metal post; thankfully Tom’s only serious injury.
Back in Rhode Island, signs read “Dogs and sailors stay off the lawn.”
Jennifer Curry
U.S. Navy 1973-1976 Vietnam
Naval Reserve 1976-1982
At basic training in Orlando, Jennifer joined hundreds of women ln various companies marching with a sense of pride in our country. Jenn went to Navy Air Station, Moffett Field, California as an Airman in a deployment squadron working in Supply and screening aircraft parts.
Jenn was accepted at Naval School of Health Science in San Diego. After training, Jen finished her tour at Oakland Naval Medical Center.
Jennifer served 6 years in the Naval Reserve.
Lois Duford
U.S. Air Force 1965-1966 Vietnam
Lois joined the Air Force with dreams of seeing the world. After boot camp in San Antonio, Texas, Lois was stationed at Stewart Air Force Base, near West Point.
Lois was an administrative assistant at her first duty station when she met the man she would be married to for 56 years. Lois left the Air Force and became a military wife.
While Lois’s dream of seeing the world changed, Lois, Carl and their children were stationed in Guam, Turkey, and several states.
Vietnam Veteran Carl flew on Honor Flight 32 and Lois will carry him in her heart on today’s flight.
Diane Kinne
U.S. Air Force 1974-1987 Cold War
Air National Guard 1989-2008
When Diane signed up, the recruiter asked if she wanted to do paperwork. She said “No”. Asked if she wanted aircraft maintenance, Diane said “Sure” making her one of the first females in the Aircraft Maintenance Career Field.
Stationed in California, Germany, Idaho and finally at Plattsburgh Air Force Base, Diane knew the Adirondacks is where she wanted to be.
Retiring from the Air National Guard, Diane received the Volunteer of the Year Award for 32 years serving as an Honor Guard; her best duty ever.
Donna Komornicki
U.S. Air Force 1969-1989 Vietnam
Donna served 20 years as a Visual Information Media Technician.
In Carswell, Texas Donna was a projectionist for B-52 and FB-111 aircrews.
At Plattsburgh, Donna was assigned to the Audiovisual Library and Photo Lab.
Thinking Texas to New York was a bad climate change, Donna arrived at Minot, North Dakota; quickly moving off base to get snow days off.
In Ramstein, Germany, Donna scheduled seminars and conferences; traveled across Europe.
After Donna’s final 3 years at Plattsburgh, she volunteered to help archive the base history.
Mary Labarge
U.S. Marine Corp 1964-1965 Vietnam
Mary enlisted in the 4-A Woman Recruit Battalion at Parris Island.
At boot camp there were no weapons or defense training. The Battalion required gas attack training and Mary hated it. The worst part was underwater drills as Mary had to swim in a pool and come up for air under a blanket of gas.
A Clerk Typist at Cherry Point, Mary was near her Marine brother Vern at Camp Lejeune spending weekends together when they could.
Vern was scheduled for today’s flight when he passed away on June 3rd. Vern will travel in Mary’s heart today.
Donna Laperle
U.S. Air Force 1980-1984 Iraqi Freedom
Army National Guard 1977-1979; 1985-2008
In boot camp at an M-16 briefing, Donna, exhausted from daily 4 a.m. 2-mile runs, fell asleep standing up, and didn’t hear the sergeant holler at her.
In Okinawa as a Pneudraulic Repairman, Donna worked on AWACS Planes checking wing-flap shocks for leaks.
At Travis Air Force Base, Donna maintained KC-10 flying boom air-fueling planes.
Army National Guard, 2004, Donna was in Kuwait during Iraqi Freedom. Donna served 32 years for our Country.
Vicky Mangieri
U.S. Air Force 1983-1992 Desert Storm
Vicky was assigned to administration as a Personnel Specialist stationed at bases Keesler, Tinker, and in Belgium. Vicky’s favorite part was traveling to Paris, Amsterdam, and Holland on weekends off.
Stationed in Plattsburgh, Vicky was named Strategic Air Command Base Level Personnel Specialist of the Year. A year later Vicky was selected as Base Level Technician for the base.
Vicky was responsible for processing passports to immunizations for all deployed to Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
Veronica Morrow
U.S. Army 1969-1972 Vietnam
Veronica joined the largest group of women recruits to enter military service in the Plattsburgh area. After basic training at Fort McClellan, Alabama, for years Veronica was afraid to sit on a bed.
Despite fatigue and heat, Veronica was able to rattle off her serial number during the gas training drills.
In the Women’s Army Corps, Veronica was a Medical Records Specialist in the Women’s Clinic.
No matter how tired Veronica was at the end of the week, she was ready to march on weekends for graduations and other ceremonies. Veronica’s favorite part was the all-women’s marching band.
Hadee Reynolds
U.S. Navy 2000-2002 Iraqi Freedom
Hadee was standing watch in Norfolk Virginia when orders came to close the gate; do not let anyone in. Without a radio, Hadee did not know the cause; soon learning the Twin Towers had fallen. It was intense as orders were issued to get all ships out of Port.
As a gunner mate on the USS Arctic, Hadee said they had a 6-month cruise through the Persian Gulf as the ship was scheduled to be decommissioned.
On its last voyage, they stopped at many ports. Hadee said the most interesting experience was standing watch as the USS Artic went through the Suez Canal.
Harold Reynolds
U.S. Air Force 1973-1974 Vietnam
Harold enlisted and attended Boot Camp in San Antonio. Harold trained at Lackland joining the Air Force Law Enforcement Division.
Harold’s first assignment was walking the flightline perimeter in 12-hour shifts for six straight months. Harold was injured while on duty. After his recovery, he remained in the Law Enforcement Division and learned he would no longer be able to carry a gun. Harold accepted the option to separate from the Air Force.
Joanne Reynolds
U.S. Army 1968-1970 Vietnam
Joanne joined the Army Nurse Corps to finish her nursing education. Ordered to Vietnam and stationed with the 93rd Evacuation Hospital near Saigon, Joanne received soldiers from everywhere. They always asked first about their brothers. Joanne worked 10–12-hour night shifts in a burn hospital. On Christmas, Bob Hope visited the hospital. Joanne noticed he was standing under mistletoe, and he invited her over for a kiss.
Sent to Fort Belivoir, Virginia, Joann completed her tour of duty in labor and delivery; a nice change.
Jane Richards
U.S. Navy 1968-1988 Vietnam
Jane enlisted and went to a female boot camp in Maryland. Shy and quiet, Jane found the camp challenging.
Picking the top 1% of females, Jane was the first female to open a Navy Female Brig. Jane didn’t like the stressful, nasty job and was glad the Brig closed. Jane spent 21 months on Midway Island. Sent to Italy, she looked forward to a German Octoberfest but was ordered to Fort McClelland, Alabama for four years. Jane retired in Hawaii finishing her career in Communications.
Jane spent 20 years of service to our country.
FLIGHT 47
Norton Davis
U.S. Navy 1944-1946 World War II
Norton, a senior in high school, turned 16 on Pearl Harbor Day. His parents refused to sign a waiver so they made a deal; if Norton went to college, he would go if called to serve.
Leaving Purdue, Norton, an electrical engineer, serviced new electronics. One radar device could tell if a plane was friend or foe.
When the Korean War broke out, Norton joined the Signal Corp Engineering Lab. A two-star General called saying helicopter pilots were being shot down and they needed equipment to find them. The General ordered Norton to prepare equipment to ship in 6 months. A 2-year project, the General assured “I have your back”. Norton had 600 pieces of equipment loaded on a ship to Korea in 6 months.
Norton’s father served in France in World War I. He taught Norton to realize what we have and who we are in America.
John Dooley
U.S. Marine Corps 1944-1947 World War II
John celebrated his 18th birthday as a member of the Marine Corps. John was an anti-aircraft gunner in the tub as the 3rd Division arrived at Iwo Jima. The 4th and 5th Divisions stayed at Iwo Jima as the 3rd went to Guam to prepare for the invasion of mainland Japan. After the bomb dropped, there was no invasion. John’s Division went to China to defend the American Embassy and help the Seabees rebuild it.
John was on the Great Wall of China when he realized the nationalist Chinese led by Chiang-Kai-Shek were on one side of the Wall and the communist Chinese led by Mao tse Tsung were on the other side. As a fire fight ensued, John and his Gunner crawled under their vehicle. John said, “this stuff happens when boys get together”.
The war stayed on John’s mind for a long time; called ‘battle fatigue’ at the time.
John enjoyed an afternoon at his son’s house with Captain Dan Marshall, twice shot in Iwo Jima, lead intelligence officer of the 4th Marine Division.
Leaving, John reached the bottom porch step and saluted Captain Marshall who did not return the salute. The Captain went down the steps; shook John’s hand; looked him in the eyes and said “John the war is over”. Since that moment John has been more relaxed, and battle fatigue is gone.
On June 26th, John and his wife will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary.
Harold Keysor
U.S. Navy 1956 - 1959 Vietnam
Naval Reserves 1959-1962
At 17 Harold enlisted in the Navy because he liked water. After basic training in Maryland, Harold completed his GED. Harold attended Class A Operator School; Mechanic and Supervisor schools.
As a Seabee, Harold was stationed in Guam for 18 months using his construction skills to support the Marines building barracks and docks. Harold’s unit put in air strips on small islands; some so small the islands’ air strip went the entire length of the island.
Harold worked a lot, but most importantly, he learned a lot.
Richard Lamontagne
U.S. Air Force 1965-1988 Vietnam
After basic training Richard was assigned as an Administrative Specialist ordered to Athens, Greece; a “choice location”. Richard worked in postal service mail terminals sorting and distributing; then put in charge of all Air Force mail. Next Richard was assigned to the U.S. Embassy.
Returning stateside, Richard worked in training schools coordinating printing, testing, presentations, and more.
Richard was ordered to Plattsburgh to work with the Commander of the Services Squad and then with the Colonel in charge of Base maintenance.
Richard would do it all over again.
Gaylon LeCuyer
U.S. Navy 1983-1994 Desert Storm
Gaylon enlisted and completed basic training at Fort Knox.
At Fort Riley, Gaylon had cohesive training in a cohort going back and forth between Fort Riley and Germany for 18 months.
Deployed to Iraq, Gaylon’s division took part in the 4th Battalion, 37th Armor going through minefields to liberate Kuwait. A 17-year-old soldier asked Gaylon if he would bring him home; he said ‘yes’ and proudly brought all his platoon home.
Gaylon received 13 medals including a Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medal.
Terry Morris
U.S. Air Force 1966-1986 Vietnam
Terry and some friends went to the Marine Corps recruiting office to sign up. The recruiter knew them and said, “oh hell no”. Terry joined the Air Force.
Terry traveled to Japan, Germany, Thailand, England, Belgium, and eventually Vietnam at Monkey Mountain, near Da Nang.
Part of Terry‘s duties were to load the aircraft tip-tanks with Agent Orange and dispose of the empty drums. Of course, no one said anything about the dangers until after the War.
Terry retired from the 380th Bomber Wing, Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
Terry proudly says, “I’d do it all over again.”
Ronald Packwood
U.S. Air Force 1961-1988 Vietnam
Ronald completed basic training in Texas and began his career as a vehicle operator rising to Transportation Supervisor. Ron was stationed at Air Force Bases: Shreveport; Plattsburgh (where Ron met his wife); Puerto Rico; Keesler; Thailand; Chanute; and Germany. Ron’s final destination was the Air Force Academy overseeing vehicles on the bases where he was stationed.
After 27 years of service, Ron retired as a civilian Transportation Supervisor until the closure of Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
Ron is proud his four sons served in the Air Force; Ronald, Steve, Kenny, Kevin
Kevin Packwood
Veteran Guardian for his Dad
U.S. Air Force 1989-1998 Desert Storm
Kevin enlisted and was stationed at Plattsburgh Air Force Base until it closed in 1995. A member of the Base Security Forces, Kevin was one of the last to leave.
Kevin was stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. Kevin spent a year in Korea providing flight line security.
Kevin was deployed to Iraq for the first wave of Desert Storm setting up base security, weapon storage and protecting aircraft areas.
Kevin enjoyed the comradery of their close-knit team, and he would do it all over again.
Armand Premo
U.S. Army Air Corps 1943–1946 World War II
Armand joined the Army Air Corps the day after turning 18. Armand completed basic training at Lowry Field, Colorado. Flying in a C-119 cargo plane, Armand was listening to a headset. The pilot ascended 1,000 feet saying, “I hope there’s no one up here as I can’t see a thing.”
On the Rock Hill Victory Ship, Armand was climbing the stairs to his assigned position with a bottle of whiskey in his fatigues belt. The bottle slipped; smashed on the deck; no one knew where it came from.
Landing in France, the ship dropped anchor a mile offshore as they approached a minefield; they waited for a pilot boat to guide them to shore.
That night going through the woods, Armand’s commander was stabbed by a French soldier. Armand wondered if the French were allies or enemies.
In a B-25, Armand, a radio gunner, flew into Germany as the War was winding down. In Belgium, he learned the war was over.
Armand invited a friend to fly on a B-17 bomber. Coming to a ‘relief tube’ the friend asked what it was. Armand’s humor he said ‘it’s an intercom’; think about it.
Philip Pearo
U.S. Army 1977-1987 Cold War
Vermont Army National Guard 1987-1990
Philip’s first flight was to Fort Dix for basic training, landing in a record snowfall. 50 soldiers wide, up to their knees in snow shoveled one shovel at a time to the soldier next to them.
Sent to Maryland, Phillip attended tank and diesel mechanic school. Trained on diesel trucks, generators, and jeeps, Philip moved on to engineering and master mechanic school and he became an instructor on Cold Weather survival.
Returning home, Philip served 12 years with the Vermont Army National Guard.
Thomas Roberts
U.S. Army 1967-1970 Vietnam
Thomas and two high school friends completed basic training at Fort Dix. Tom went to Fort Gordon for Military Police training. Married with a 6-month-old baby, Tom was deployed to Vietnam; 9th Division for Base Security.
Tom had two close calls. A soldier sentenced to Leavenworth escaped; Tom found him; talked him out of shooting. A soldier who got a “Dear John” letter dropped a grenade in a bucket of ammo; 12 soldiers died.
Tom escorted dignitaries including John Glenn and Bob Hope.
Tom, honorably discharged, was 21 when he returned home to his family.
Richard Shinnock
U. S. Air Force 1951-1955 Korean War
As a Peace Soldier, Richard was sent to Japan after Pearl Harbor.
Soon after arriving in Japan Richard bought a car and he was in a small fender bender. He asked those in the car that hit him if they were hurt. The gentleman riding in the backseat turned out to be Prime Minister to Emperor Hirohito. The Prime Minister was so impressed with Richard’s concern, they sparked a friendship.
Richard attended many functions and events hosted by the Prime Minister who also presented Richard with gifts of thanks.
As Richard’s tour ended, the Prime Minister offered a second home in Japan for his family to visit any time.
Jean St. Cyr
U.S. Army 1969-1972 Vietnam
At 18 Jean, attended basic training and advanced infantry training at Fort Dix. Sent to Germany, Jean drove commercial trucks from Ports to Bases near the North Sea.
Jean re-enlisted and was ordered to Vietnam. Jean’s Division supported the 4th Infantry Division delivering supplies to bases near Pleiku. Jean’s transport was ambushed; sadly, Jean was not able to save the truck driver. A second ambush, Jean was injured and flown by helicopter to a hospital.
Jean was awarded two Purple Hearts
Barry Whitman
U.S. Army 1966-1972 Vietnam
After training at Fort Dix, and Fort Polk, Barry was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division known as the Wolfhounds. In Vietnam, Barry was a Radio Operator for the Company Commander.
In battle, Barry was shot in the chest, missed his heart; hit his lung. Barry’s parents were advised he had a ‘minor injury’. The local paper published it; a Watertown paper wrote his obituary; rescinded a few days later.
Leaving the hospital, Barry was assigned to Headquarters Company.
Barry is a Purple Heart recipient.
At the Wall, Barry will pay respects to a childhood friend, Steven Vallier, first Vietnam casualty from Tupper Lake.
Roger Willingham
U.S. Army 1968-1972 Vietnam
Roger enlisted so he wouldn’t be drafted. After basic training he went to advanced training at Fort Bennington.
Ordered to Vietnam, Roger joined the Army/Navy Division. Roger served in the 1098th Transportation Command attached to Headquarters Company.
As the radio operator for the Harbor Master’s office, Roger communicated with the ships entering and leaving the harbor.
Roger says the nights were the worst. On his radio he heard companies on land under attack; brothers were in distress; Roger was unable to help; just listen. Roger said it was the hardest part.
