PLATTSBURGH — North Country Honor Flights 38 and 39 are set to take off Saturday morning from Plattsburgh International Airport.
The event will once again feature the emotional send off at Veteran's Park on the Oval at 7 a.m.
'GIVES ME THE CHILLS'
"There is something electric in the air at these ceremonies," North Country Honor Flight Director Barrie Finnegan said.
"It still gives me the chills even after this many times."
Saturday's trip will take 31 local veterans to the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials in Washington, D.C. on two aircraft. Of the 31 veterans, four are from the Korean War and the rest are from the Vietnam War era.
Finnegan said World War II veterans are getting scarcer and scarcer, but they keep searching.
"We have one that's going to go on our September trip," he said.
"We know there are more out there. It's just a matter of getting a hold of them."
TWO MORE TRIPS
North Country Honor Flight will launch two more trip this year on Sept. 3 and Oct. 1. The first trip of this year was on May 14.
Like this trip, two aircraft will be filled with veterans for those flights.
The group had to double up flights starting last year in order to catch up on a backlog of veterans waiting to fly due to the program being put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finnegan said there are still 160 veterans on the waiting list to fly.
"These veterans are very humble and they are willing to wait if someone older needs to go ahead of them," he said.
AIR CHARTER EXPRESS
North Country Honor Flight has been using Air Charter Express to fly the veterans to Washington since last year, and Finnegan said it has worked out great.
"They are wonderful to work with," he said.
"They understand what we are doing and the importance of it and they treat these veterans just wonderfully."
North Country Honor Flight was established in 2013. Since then, they have flown 555 veterans on 37 flights.
The public is invited to attend the sending-off ceremony at the Oval Saturday morning as well as the return to the Oval Saturday night around 8 p.m.
"We've been getting great crowds and it is so nice to see," Finnegan said.
"These veterans deserve it."
E-mail Joe LoTemplio: jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
