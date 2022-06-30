PLATTSBURGH — The drag community stands as an inclusive family and as allies during pride month.
Haus of Starr is an alternative performance group, founded in 2006 by Joey Mahoney and Ashley Bushmoore, that focuses on supporting the community through hosting shows and other events.
“We used to host an extravagant Christmas show with a big fundraiser, but COVID kind of put that on pause,” Mahoney said.
“It really affected the entire drag community. My committee had 10 people last pride month, but now we’re only 5.”
‘INSTANTLY FELT IN LOVE’
Mahoney, a.k.a Twylite Starr, began their career in the drag community in 2003. Starr would perform every first Saturday at Deedee’s Bar, eventually branching out to perform in other places around the Champlain area.
“I graduated high school, went to watch my first show at a bar that isn’t around anymore. I instantly fell in love and wanted to do it for myself,” Mahoney said.
Starr would receive wardrobe help from Bushmoore during many early performances, eventually proposing the idea that Bushmoore should host the shows.
“I was hesitant because I felt, as a cis female, I didn’t have the right to host at a gay bar and honestly, I didn’t think I could be entertaining,” Bushmoore said.
“That all changed when Joey said I should give it a try. Long story short, I did try and I continue to try to this day.”
FAMILY FRIENDLY
As time has passed, the community has seen a rise in acceptance and understanding. Bushmoore has enjoyed seeing more younger people interact with the drag community, as well as the supportive families that accompany them.
“One major misconception that I’ve noticed is that people think drag cannot be family friendly.” Bushmoore said.
Haus of Starr has given family friendly performances of Disney, Broadway, pop and country songs at the Mayor’s Cup in past years.
“There is nothing better than seeing the children run up to Tinker Bell or the Fairy Godmother for a hug. It’s so delightful to see such acceptance from them, along with their families, while they dance, sing and have a great time.” Bushmoore said.
DIRECTION, COSTUMES
Sean Brace, a.k.a Mhisty Knights, born and raised in Peru, began their career in the drag community around the same year as Starr, 2003. Brace discovered their passion for the drag community after a heavy involvement with their high school’s theater program. It was during this time Brace learned more about themselves.
“Throughout my time with the theater stuff, I kind of realized I am gay, from there I found amateur performances and shows, I just really liked it,” Brace said.
“The direction, the costumes, all of it.”
‘FEELS LIKE A FAMILY’
Since then, Knights has participated in several pageants and other performances, hoping to bring a positive energy to the community.
“The drag community really feels like a family, which can be extremely helpful for those who might not be accepted by their biological one,” Brace said.
“It kind of comes with an unconditional love, you be what you want and we will always support you.”
GARDEN PARTY
Haus of Starr is hosting a Fairy Garden Party Saturday, July 23, from noon to 5 p.m. at the VFW post 1466 located at 1466 Spellman Road. All ages are welcome to the event to enjoy food, drinks, music, a raffle and an amatuer drag/talent show at 3 p.m.
At 8 p.m. there will be an 18+ drag show with performances from Haus of Starr and other kings and queens.
The form of self-expression known as drag has opened the door to acceptance for so many. Both young and older members of the community are given the opportunity to express themselves totally free of judgment or criticism.
“I’ve met some amazing people, most of them, I consider family. We share holidays and celebrations. We turn to each other during difficult times. These fine members of the Haus of Starr are my chosen family. and I love them.” Bushmoore said.
