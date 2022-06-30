Local drag queen Mhisty Knights helps kids set up a marble maze during the recent Drag Queen Story Time at Plattsburgh Public Library in Oct. 2018. Ashley Bushmoore, a performer with the group Haus of Starr, said a common misconception about drag performing is that it cannot be family friendly. Haus of Starr has given family friendly performances of Disney, Broadway, pop and country songs at the Mayor’s Cup in past years.