North Country COVID-19 aid amounts

The American Rescue Plan allocates $15.6 million in direct aid for Clinton County, $7.2 million for Essex County and $9.7 million for Franklin County.
Those amounts include funding for municipalities therein, as listed below:
Clinton County
• Town of Altona: $320,000
• Town of AuSable: $330,000
• Town of Beekmantown: $600,000
• Town of Black Brook: $160,000
• Town of Champlain: $620,000
• Town of Chazy: $460,000
• Town of Clinton: $80,000
• Town of Dannemora: $490,000
• Town of Ellenburg: $180,000
• Town of Mooers: $390,000
• Town of Peru: $760,000
• City of Plattsburgh: $2.14 million
• Town of Plattsburgh: $1.31 million
• Town of Saranac: $430,000
• Town of Schuyler Falls: $560,000
Essex County
• Town of Chesterfield: $260,000
• Town of Crown Point: $210,000
• Town of Elizabethtown: $120,000
• Town of Essex: $70,000
• Town of Jay: $260,000
• Town of Keene: $120,000
• Town of Lewis: $140,000
• Town of Minerva: $80,000
• Town of Moriah: $490,000
• Town of Newcomb: $40,000
• Town of North Elba: $880,000
• Town of North Hudson: $30,000
• Town of Schroon: $170,000
• Town of St. Armand: $160,000
• Town of Ticonderoga: $520,000
• Town of Westport: $140,000
• Town of Willsboro: $220,000
• Town of Wilmington: $140,000
Franklin County
• Town of Bangor: $250,000
• Town of Bellmont: $150,000
• Town of Bombay: $140,000
• Town of Brandon: $60,000
• Town of Brighton: $160,000
• Town of Burke: $160,000
• Town of Chateaugay: $210,000
• Town of Constable: $170,000
• Town of Dickinson: $90,000
• Town of Duane: $20,000
• Town of Fort Covington: $180,000
• Town of Franklin: $120,000
• Town of Harrietstown: $600,000
• Town of Malone: $1.54 million
• Town of Moira: $300,000
• Town of Santa Clara: $40,000
• Town of Tupper Lake: $630,000
• Town of Waverly: $110,000
• Town of Westville: $200,000
According to a document provided by Senate Maj. Leader Charles Schumer's office, these estimates utilized 2019 Census data to identify populations eligible for assistance.
Villages are also set to receive direct allocations, but were not included in the breakdown "because of the complications of calculating those amounts until a process is put in place to divvy up funds between overlapping governments." How that is carried out will be decided by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.