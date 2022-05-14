PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Children’s Consignment Sale at the Crete Center Saturday, May 14 is canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially this evening. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 14, 2022 @ 3:41 am
...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message... ...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities... * Warm air temperatures today in the mid 80s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Lake Champlain, and around 60 in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could loose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
