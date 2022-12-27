PLATTSBURGH — The federal government’s 2023 spending package includes some much-needed funding for local job training that should bolster the region for years to come.
The Omnibus Appropriations Bill passed by Congress Friday includes an award of $500,000 through the U.S. Labor Department to the North Country Chamber of Commerce. The funding will support a major new On-the-Job Training Program for the North Country region with “wrap-around” support services such as child care and transportation.
“The Chamber has operated a popular and effective OJT program with state support for many years,” Garry Douglas, chamber president, said.
“But with the growing shortage of available workers, we need to expand every possible tool to maximize the region’s labor pool. A much-expanded OJT program with available funding for support during training is one of those tools, helping people learn the skills needed for new jobs and helping employers design tailored training and overseeing the process.”
LEGISLATOR SUPPORT
Douglas said the chamber submitted a proposal early in the year to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), followed by meetings in Washington.
“They both supported our proposal, sponsored its inclusion in the Senate and House appropriations process, and then saw that it was in the final bill,” Douglas said.
“We can’t thank them enough for their confidence and support and we now look forward to moving ahead with this much expanded initiative in the new year.”
WORKFORCE SUPPORT
Douglas said that over the next couple of years, the area will continue to attract some new manufacturers, especially in the transportation equipment sector, but the greatest new job impact is coming in the form of anticipated growth by a number of existing companies.
“Practical workforce development support programs will directly assist in drawing needed people into these upcoming positions,” he said.
“At the same time, new prospects will be pleased to hear that we have initiatives in action to help address tight workforce conditions here, which are of course being experienced everywhere.”
Douglas said the Chamber is pursuing a range on workforce development initiatives for 2023 and has also secured $285,600 from the Northern Border Regional Commission with the support of Congresswoman Stefanik, Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, and Governor Hochul for specialized welding training in partnership with Clinton Community College and Lincoln Electric for several area manufacturers.
The Chamber is also a partner in the North Country Regional Workforce Development Board’s Authentic STEM program and expects to launch other targeted programs in the coming months.
