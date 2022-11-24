The Norsk facility at 123 Industrial Blvd. in the Town of Plattsburgh. Operations Manager Craig DeBoos said Norsk has a staff of about 40 workers in Plattsburgh right now and is looking to hire at a minimum another 20 operators next year. Those operator positions will also need support positions that the company will be looking for.

Norsk is a company that literally 3D prints aircraft. They take a computer model and use the 3D print technology to actually make parts for aircraft. The company has been at the forefront of such technology and their arrival in the North Country was much anticipated.