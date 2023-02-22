PLATTSBURGH — Norsk Titanium has begun production of components related to the future manufacturing of semiconductor chips.
As a global leader in Directed Energy Deposition (DED) additive manufacturing for aerospace-grade structural titanium components, Norsk Titanium announced the first commercial delivery of additively manufactured near-net-shape titanium preforms to the semiconductor manufacturing market.
Production of the initial preforms took place in Norsk Titanium’s engineering and development center in Hønefoss, Norway, and has transitioned to the production center here in Plattsburgh.
GROWING OPERATION
The North Country Chamber of Commerce welcomed this news.
“As upstate New York grows as a global center for the production of computer chips, it is exciting to see the technology of our transportation equipment cluster contributing to this strategic sector,” Garry Douglas, Chamber President, said.
“Norsk has carved out a vital place in aerospace but we always expected that its new additive manufacturing technology would find applications in other sectors as well, and this is now happening. We congratulate Norsk on grasping this significant opportunity, and we thank the State of New York for all of its continuing support of Norsk’s development in the North Country. Onward and upward!”
NORSK ‘CAN DELIVER’
Using their patented Rapid Plasma Deposition® (RPD®) additive process, Norsk Titanium delivered a preform with 140 kg (64%) in raw material savings, while allowing the customer to utilize the existing supply chain and expand their current capacity without any new capital investment.
With this delivery, Norsk Titanium has displaced a legacy forged plate producer as the raw material supplier for the final component.
“We are seeing that customers in all markets are looking for alternatives to their legacy titanium suppliers. With this delivery we have demonstrated that Norsk Titanium can deliver shorter lead times and offer an alternative to titanium raw material suppliers that may be experiencing disruptions in today’s environment,” Nicholas Mayer, Norsk Titanium Vice President of Commercial, said.
“Norsk Titanium is delivering a sustainable alternative to legacy forgings that is compatible with existing Ti 6-4 material specifications and production methods. As we expand production in our core aerospace and industrial markets, we continue to prove the value our additive solution brings to our customers.”
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said Norsk’s development is just another example of the local manufacturing sector’s resiliency and adaptability.
“The North Country proved how adaptive it can be after the Plattsburgh Air Force Base closed nearly 30 years ago, and it is no surprise that we will be part of manufacturing semiconductor chips,” Jones said.
“I want to congratulate Norsk Titanium for this new development in this rising industry and thank all the state and local leaders who made this possible. The North Country continues to lead the way in manufacturing across the state and I look forward to seeing more innovative ideas like this happening in our region.”
