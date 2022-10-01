PLATTSBURGH — “Stuff the Strand,” a countywide food drive co-sponsored by The Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club and the Strand Center for the Arts, aims to fill each seat in the theater with two pounds of food donations and other items.
“Our goal is for this to become our signature project, a way for us to help our neighbors in need throughout Clinton County,” Kimberly Davis, Kiwanis secretary and creator of the event, said.
There are 901 seats in The Strand Theater and the goal is to collect 1,802 pounds of donations on Friday, Oct. 14. The total will be raised by one pound during next year’s “Stuff the Strand” event, and again in subsequent events.
The “Stuff the Strand” event will take place Friday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Strand Theater located at 23 Brinkerhoff St. in downtown Plattsburgh.
Donations can be dropped off before Oct. 14 to other donation boxes located at Shumway Insurance at 345 Cornelia St., Edward Jones at 386 Route 3 or the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office located at 137 Margaret St.
For more information contact Kimberly Davis by email at plattsburghrunner@gmail.com
KIWANIS ONE DAY
The food and items will be given to those in need throughout the county.
Kiwanis Clubs around the globe take part in Kiwanis One Day, a day in which the clubs simultaneously participate in a service project in their community.
“The Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club benefits from the generosity of individuals and businesses throughout Clinton County so we wanted to make sure that this event returns that generosity.” Davis said.
“We hope that various groups will participate – individuals, businesses, retiree groups, Scouts, schools and PTOs, any civic-minded group that believes in the Kiwanis mission of ‘improving the world one child and one community at a time.’”
BABY ITEMS ACCEPTED TOO
Acceptable donations include non-perishable food items, baby food, baby formula, baby wipes and diapers.
The club will offer a prize to individuals, or groups, who donate the most items. The point system will be based on the weight of items. Those who donate supplies for infants or toddlers will be awarded more points.
“Since Kiwanis is an organization dedicated to children, the club is asking for general food donations but also those targeting infants and toddlers.” Davis said.
“One point will be given for each pound of non-perishable food, 2 points for each pound of baby wipes, 3 points for each pound of baby food, and 5 points for each pound of baby formula or diapers.”
NEED FOR SUPPORT HIGH
All proceeds donated will be distributed throughout Clinton County by Joint Council for Economic Opportunity Outreach Centers and to the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf.
“The need for support is higher than it’s ever been, even since the pandemic,” Nicole Laurin, CEO of JCEO, said.
“Those aid resources offered during the pandemic are no longer being offered. There are many people who relied on those who now have less options to fill the gaps. Inflation is also making things harder. It may be a difficult winter for some.”
GENEROSITY OF COMMUNITY
The club has donated to the Interfaith Food Shelf for years, and this event is an attempt to expand that outreach.
“We do not typically host or organize our own food drive events,” Dorothy Latta, Interfaith Food Shelf Coordinator, said.
“We rely entirely on the generosity of the community.”
