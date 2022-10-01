Stuff the Strand organizers (from left) Interfaith Food Shelf Coordinator Dorothy Latta, Noon Kiwanis Club Secretary Kimberly Davis, Joint Council of Economic Opportunity CEO Nicole Laurin, Strand Center Artistic Programming Director Megan Charland, Strand Center Director of Operations Jerrod Olsen and JCEO Development Director Ellie Jent stand amid the theater seats that they hope to fill with an upcoming food drive.