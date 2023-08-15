UTICA — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield is once again inviting nonprofit organizations to apply for 2023 Health Equity Innovation Award (HEIA) funding.
The awards help fund health and wellness programs that address racial and ethnic health disparities in upstate New York. The online application period opened at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 14 and closes at 11:59 p.m., Thursday, September 14.
“Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Health Equity Innovation Award funding aims to support initiatives, programs, and research that specifically target and address the root causes of health inequities, with a focus on addressing structural racism. We believe that by investing in projects that tackle the underlying social, economic, and systematic factors that contribute to health disparities, we can work towards creating a more just and equitable healthcare system,” said Lisa Harris, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.
501©(3) organizations in Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s service area are invited to apply for Health Equity Innovation Award funding up to $30,000.
Application proposals for innovative initiatives or projects that have proven data outcomes and can be expanded will be considered. Proposals must include clear, defined goals for reducing health disparities and the burden of health inequities and social disadvantages. Organizations will be required to specify how funding will measurably assist in improving racial and ethnic health equity outcomes.
Health Equity Innovation Award categories include, but are not limited to:
Reducing health disparities in racial, ethnic, LGBTQIA+ communities, people with disabilities, people living in rural or urban communities, or other groups of people that may be at a higher health risk for:
Medical issues and conditions (chronic or acute)
Behavioral health or mental health conditions
Negative outcomes from the above, including death or suicide
The application portal to apply for the Health Equity Innovation Award funding can be found here. For additional information, please visit: www.excellusbcbs.com/community, scroll to the Health Equity Innovation Awards section.
Award winners will be announced in late October.
