PLATTSBURGH — With the support of family behind her, Lisa McDonald followed her dreams and opened the doors to her very own Italian restaurant, NonnaLisa’s, at the end of March.
Her sisters Jeanine Sawyer, Rachael Sawyer and Greta Sawyer have been working at the restaurant since the opening, and while McDonald is the head cook and owner, her sisters help prepare food and help run the restaurant.
MOTHER’S INSPIRATION
McDonald, a former nurse, said their mother was the inspiration behind NonnaLisa’s.
“Each of us had our own professional backgrounds, then my mother recently died, so we kind of got back together and weren’t sure what to do with ourselves, so we decided to open this,” she said.
FORMER IRONS LOCATION
NonnaLisa’s, located at 20 Plattsburgh Plaza, now occupies the space where Irons restaurant used to be.
McDonald said a few local restaurants had started here before they moved on to bigger spaces.
“My mother, actually, through the years, had taken me to this exact spot three times and wanted me to open an Italian restaurant,” she said.
“It’s odd that it had become open when it did…and everything just fell so nicely into place.”
FUTURE PLANS
Since acquiring the space, McDonald has put her own style into the restaurant by painting the walls and adding an Italian flair to everything.
If business continues to do well, she will keep making renovations.
“We’re hoping to expand into the other side…and apply for our liquor license, so we can have some wine,” she said.
“We’re going to expand the dine-in, make it more romantic, make it more Italian, that’s the plan. A very small, intimate Italian wine and liquor (bar)...that’s the plan at the moment.”
ITALIAN OFFERINGS
NonnaLisa’s current menu has the regular Italian pasta dishes like baked ziti, lasagna, chicken parmesan, fettuccine alfredo and spaghetti and meatballs, but salads, sandwiches, Italian coffees and even homemade sweets like Italian ice, and cannolis with cannoli dip are offered too.
“There’s a couple sandwiches here that nobody has heard of that are just to die for,” McDonald said, pointing to the potato & cheese sandwich, consisting of deep fried potatoes and American cheese melted on Italian Bread, in particular.
“Our cannoli dip: it’s pure cheese, real cheese.”
MOTHER’S RECIPES
Customers are also encouraged to inquire about the weekly specials, which have featured eggplant parmesan and fried pizza most recently.
McDonald said each dish at NonnaLisa’s is an old recipe she learned from her mother growing up, and all of the food is prepared with fresh, locally-bought ingredients.
“We grate our own cheese, we grind our own meats, we filet our own meats, with just a few simple ingredients,” she said.
“This is old-school cooking. We’ve been cooking this way for 50 years…that’s what is really selling it.
“A local couple came in from Rome and said this is the same food that’s over there. It felt like they were back in Italy.”
TAKE OUT AND DINE IN
Customers have the option to dine in, take out or order their food for delivery through DoorDash and UberEats.
NonnaLisa’s is open Wednesday through Saturday with varying hours.
Currently, on Wednesdays and Thursdays, hours run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Fridays, hours run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturdays, hours run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
McDonald said the hours, as well as the menu are subject to change in the future as they continue to figure things out.
HOW IT IS AT HOME
One thing she knows for certain though, is that her “job” does not feel like a job.
“This is exactly how it is at home: the exact same environment, the same design, it’s just being home. Because we’re family-owned and family-operated, family is here all the time,” McDonald said.
“It doesn’t feel like work, because we would be doing this at home. I would be cooking at home.
“I just made a bigger pot.”
