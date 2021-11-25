PLATTSBURGH — Mental health and recovery advocacy groups are teaming up today to deliver and hand out Thanksgiving meals for another year.
The MHAB Life Skills Campus, Champlain Valley Family Center and Plattsburgh’s National Alliance on Mental Illness branch are working together to provide classic and homemade holiday meals that include turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberries, green beans, mashed potatoes, pie and more.
Volunteers at the Life Skills Campus at 14 Dormitory Dr. Wednesday began initial prepping of the meals for them to be either picked up or dropped off today. As of Wednesday, MHAB Dining Facility Director Trevor Laughlin said 156 meals are scheduled to be delivered today.
GOT A LOT OF FOOD
But for any families or residents looking for a meal, Laughlin said they could be accommodated.
“We’ve got a lot of food. Nobody is going to go hungry,” he said. “If somebody shows up or calls up and says, ‘Hey, can you get this to my mother-in-law, we can’t come,’ we’re going to be pretty accommodating.”
Deliveries from and pick-ups at the Life Skills Campus will begin at 11 a.m. today and will continue at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Anyone looking to reserve a meal can call Champlain Valley Family Center Director of Recover Services Denis King at (518) 802-7088.
“Our aim is to get people in and out in five minutes,” Laughlin said of people picking up meals.
NO IN-PERSON DINING
Dining in at the campus, however, will not be available this year, as was the case in 2020.
“Last year was a little tricky because we were all in the height of COVID, so we didn’t know how this would look like,” Laughlin said.
Laughlin said the total number of meals served today either through pick-ups or deliveries could be more than 250.
Laughlin said MHAB is unique in that many of the people involved are in recovery, whether that be from abuse and neglect or alcohol or substance use. Preparing holiday meals at MHAB first started as a way for the recovery community to give back.
“It’s getting to a point in our society up here where people are really becoming more tuned in to the recovery community,” Laughlin said.
“We’re doing our best to knock down the stigma a little bit and have people aware of the fact that many of the people you bump into at the supermarket or at work are in recovery or have some connection to recovery. So it’s important to make sure we do our best to eliminate that stigma,” he continued.
Laughlin said he’s looking forward to hosting holiday meals that are available for dine-in at the campus like they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The prior years was just a ton of fun,” he said. “We had tables jammed with family; kids were running around. We’ll get back to that, not this year, but maybe next year.”
