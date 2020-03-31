Bringing some joy through the rough weather Sunday afternoon, dozens of Boquet Valley Central School teachers met up for a car parade through Essex County to let their students see their teachers while the school was closed over COVID-19 concerns.
BVCS teaching assistant Marci Oliver led the effort to organize the parade, working with head bus driver Deb Spaulding to plan out the sprawling route that took the parade down through New Russia, up through Westport and across to Lewis.
As Oliver noted in an announcement of the parade: “Social distancing is a must.” Student families were encouraged to stay in their cars if driving to the parade route and each vehicle in the parade was filled with only one teacher or teacher’s family.
