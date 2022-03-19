PLATTSBURGH — A pickup truck that was struck by a freight train on the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks next to Dock Street in the City of Plattsburgh caused a traffic backup in the city Friday morning.
NO ONE HURT
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said no one was injured, but the mishap caused the lengthy train to stop near the rail station around 9:30 a.m., which in turn blocked off the crossings on Miller and Lorraine Streets.
The truck was eventually removed around 11 a.m., and the train was underway at 11:32 a.m., clearing the crossings.
The mayor said the driver of the pickup truck was trying to turn the vehicle around in the narrow train station parking lot near the tracks when it got stuck and could not get loose before the train arrived.
The driver got out, but the vehicle was pushed and dragged on the tracks about 500 feet creating a deep trench next to the tracks. The truck sustained what appeared to be significant rear-end damage.
City Fire Department personnel, City Police and Public Works all responded to the incident.
Fire Capt. James St. Dennis said the driver of the truck was able to get a good distance away before the train hit it.
CAME OFF PRETTY EASY
Public Works used a heavy loader to pull the truck off the train engine and remove it from the area.
“They were concerned about if it would come off or if they would have to use a blow torch, but it came off pretty easily,” St. Denis said.
The vehicle was checked for fluid leaks before it was removed in case there was a danger of a fire igniting, St. Denis said.
Public Works Engineering Technician Andrew Durrin, said a regular tow truck was initially called to remove the pickup truck, but it did not have enough clearance to be able to safely pull the truck out.
That’s when Public Works brought in their loader.
The mayor said the incident appeared to be just an accident, but police were investigating.
