PLATTSBURGH — A development agreement between the City of Plattsburgh and GP Manager PLF, LLC, which would potentially bring a hotel to the city’s Harborside, is remaining tabled for now.
The item was first introduced to city councilors at an Aug. 3 Common Council meeting. At the time, several councilors had expressed wanting more time and information before voting on the development agreement for the 7.8-acre parcel next to the Plattsburgh City Marina off of Dock Street.
At the subsequent meeting Aug. 17, though, the agreement was not back on the Common Council’s agenda.
“It was tabled. We had a councilor that was out due to a family emergency,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said afterward.
“Based on that, there was a request to keep it off the agenda. So that it can gain full council consideration — which is fair. We’ve done it for other items less important or less significant than this one, so it will likely go back on the agenda. If it doesn’t, it’ll probably be reintroduced in the future.”
Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) was the lone councilor not in attendance for the last meeting.
PREVIOUS DISCUSSION
When the topic was discussed in early August, Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), along with Bopp, had requested access to previous engineers reports and information about the soil samples from the property when it was first being primed for hotel development by Monahan Development Corp. of Syracuse more than 15 years ago.
That development, of course, fell through, but councilors felt the information gathered from that process was necessary for them to have moving forward in case there were previously identified problems with the soil of the property.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the purchase price of the property is estimated at $1.2 million. Gibbs was especially concerned with the city potentially losing money on a future sale if the developer has to take remediation of the property if there are any undisclosed issues with it.
In addressing her concerns, Community Development Director Matt Miller said there was no official record in the city, or in the past history of the site, of any contaminated material being found there.
