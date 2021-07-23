PLATTSBURGH — North Country unemployment rates continue to outperform the state’s average as area businesses report regional labor shortages.
Pointing to the New York State Department of Labor’s June 2021 jobless rates, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas noted statewide unemployment, at 7.7% not seasonally adjusted, was more than 35% higher than that of Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, which all sat closer to 5%.
LAST YEAR
The COVID-19 pandemic sent national unemployment soaring for much of 2020.
By June, North Country jobless rates were on their way back down after peaking in the springtime at about 18 percent.
Here’s a look at those June 2020 figures as collected by the New York State Department of Labor:
• Clinton County: 10.3%
• Essex County: 10.5%
• Franklin County: 11.1%
• Hamilton County: 7.7%
• Warren County: 11.6%
A YEAR LATER
Figures have mainly continued to decline in the year since.
The Department of Labor’s June 2021 unemployment rates, not seasonally adjusted, are as follows:
• Clinton County: 5%
• Essex County: 4.9%
• Franklin County: 5.1%
• Hamilton County: 3.9%
• Warren County: 4.8%
LABOR SHORTAGES
Douglas thought North Country unemployment figures reflected a generally good economy on one hand and an already tight labor market on the other.
“Which we know is coming up on continued growth in our diverse manufacturing sector and resulting in unfilled jobs across most sectors, not just here but everywhere in the country.”
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, many regional businesses have cited struggles in finding employees. Reported accounts in recent months have come from the retail, food service and personal care industries.
“I believe the challenges are here for some time to come, reflecting demographics and attitudinal shifts toward employment,” Douglas said. “But overall, we should be very pleased, realizing where we were a year ago and the impact of such situations as the border and interruptions in skills training during the pandemic.”
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
