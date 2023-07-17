PLATTSBURGH — The first ever North Country Thunder Music Festival featuring live music, food trucks, a craft vendor fair, raffles and motorcycle competitions to raise funds for the North Country Honor Flight drew a spirited crowd wanting to help veterans.
“The North Country Thunder Music Festival is a fundraising event,” Michael Lacy, one of the organizers, said.
“All proceeds from today will go straight to the North Country Honor Flight. We chose them because this is a benefit that is pretty near and dear to our hearts.”
Crowds enjoyed hot sunshine on Saturday and braved some rain on Sunday, but the vibe stayed strong.
“We cannot thank the local businesses enough for their donations,” Lacy said.
“It’s a bunch of people willing to donate their stuff for the benefit of others. Some people are in a position to make a positive change and they’re here.”
HOPES FOR ANNUAL EVENT
Though this was only the first North Country Thunder Music Festival, organizers hope to make it annual.
“It was very impressive,” Barrie Finnegan, Executive Director of North Country Honor Flight, said.
“(With) the amount of time and effort that went into organizing the event — volunteers were there first thing in the morning to help set up. it’s a great group of people. It’s a slow start, but we hope it becomes viable.”
Live music on Saturday featured performances by Pretty Mitch, Phat Geezus, Adrenaline Overdrive, Dos en Uno, Daily Deadlys, Forged from the Ashes and Drunk off Diesel.
“It is awesome. So glad to help the vets,” Eddie Mulice, of Phat Geezus, said.
“I have family in the military so it is important to me. We are so thankful to be here today.”
Saturday’s activities included a motorcycle showcase, raffle giveaway for a custom-built mini bike, award ceremony and honor burn.
The live performance lineup for Sunday included Pale Horse, Magnificent Desolation, Executive Disorder, Embers, Model 97, Tinyus Smallus and Damaged Goods.
Sunday’s activities included a slow race, muffler rap, more raffle prizes and a burnout competition.
All competition winners received plaques and other prizes.
The craft vendor fair included more than 30 vendors, both local and from out-of-town, selling various handmade craft goods such as blankets, clothes, bags, 3D printed items, wood and metal works.
The focus of the event was recognizing and supporting those veterans who sacrificed their own lives to protect millions of others.
“We are talking about men and women who have sacrificed it all; some people don’t realize it,” Lenny Woods, retired Army veteran, said.
“And it isn’t just about the soldiers, it is also for the spouses and families of them, for the sacrifices they make.”
All proceeds collected during the festival will be donated to help North Country Honor Flight pay for flights to take veterans to visit their designated war memorial in Washington, D.C.
“It’s a great event. A chance to give back, to the veterans especially,” Justin Woods, lead vocalist of Forged from the Ashes, said.
“You have to honor these people who gave what they had, so that people like us can play, or listen.”
