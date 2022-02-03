PLATTSBURGH — Tri-county health departments reported a collective 664 new COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related fatalities from Tuesday through Thursday.
Clinton County Health Department Principal Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said her agency is seeing a slow decline in the number of lab-processed positive results.
“But many people are relying on home tests and self-isolating, following state Department of Health guidance,” she added.
“Barring any big changes and residents’ continued participation in vaccination/booster efforts and willingness to continue to practice other common mitigation efforts, we hope this pattern continues. Much like it has in the past, the future depends heavily on our behavior.”
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
Both of the coronavirus-related deaths were residents of Clinton County, which saw 255 new lab-confirmed cases over the three-day period.
The Essex County Health Department posted 178 new cases, and Franklin County Public Health reported 231.
Those agencies include positive at-home test results reported by residents.
FCPH reported an active total of 281 cases Thursday, 40 of which were among state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmates: 13 each at Bare Hill and Franklin correctional facilities, and 14 at Upstate Correctional.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has not posted a new COVID update since Monday.
On Thursday, there were 22 COVID-positive patients at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, three of whom were in the intensive care unit, Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said.
REGION LEADS STATE
Though the number of positive cases reported locally decreased this week, the seven-county North Country region led the rest of the state in four COVID tracking metrics based on state Department of Health data up-to-date as of Wednesday.
The area had the highest positivity rate that day, at 11.4%, and the highest positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average, at 12.2%.
That was more than double the statewide rates, which were 4.9% Wednesday and 5.5% over a seven-day rolling average.
The North Country had the greatest number of cases per 100,000, at 103.1, and the most cases per 100,000 over a seven-day rolling average, at 93.3.
The “cases per 100,000” metric is used to equalize the data among regions with varying populations.
Within the North Country, Clinton County placed first in three categories: average positivity, at 14.5%; cases per 100,000, at 151.2; and average number of cases per 100,000, at 140.9.
GET VACCINATED, TESTED
Those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are much less likely to become hospitalized or die due to the virus, health officials have said.
