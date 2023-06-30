PLATTSBURGH — It’s a time for celebrating for both the U.S. and Canada.
The U.S. will celebrate its 247th birthday next Tuesday on July 4, and today, North Country neighbor Canada, celebrates its 156th birthday on what is known as Canada Day.
Both birthdays are celebrated in the region that is largely made up of descendants of French-Canadian settlers going back centuries. It is not uncommon to see many Canadians travel to Plattsburgh and nearby areas to celebrate their holiday.
Many of them wind up staying in the area to continuing celebrating on the Fourth of July.
Their presence is welcome and vital to the region area officials are fond of saying, and after three years of hardly seeing them due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hope is for a big turnout not only today, but the rest of the summer and year.
CANADIANS RETURN
“They are definitely back. Estimates are that Canadian visitation in our region has approached 90% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels,” North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said.
“We estimate that direct consumer spending by Canadians in Clinton County exceeds $400 million annually at these levels.”
Douglas said that more importantly, there is a deep, historic social connection between Quebec and the Plattsburgh region that is stronger and more special than in other border regions.
“This translates to other economic impacts including business activities, industrial investment, real estate and cross border transportation and trade activities,” he said.
“And it means we enjoy many things such as stores, restaurants and air services we would not have here but for the strong added business of Canadians. They are not just visitors but friends, family and partners.”
HISTORY
Canada Day is not really a birthday, but rather a day to celebrate the confederation of Canada when the separate colonies of the land (Ontario and Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick) were united into a single dominion named Canada on July 1, 1867.
It is a federal holiday and is celebrated by Canadians at home and abroad.
Some Canadians even got an early start to celebrating by arriving here in recent days.
“This has been an extremely busy week,” Steve Carpenter, owner of Liquor and Wine Warehouse on Smithfield Boulevard, said.
“The streets are full. Locals can tell the streets are more crowded. It is good to see them coming across. It’s a blessing to have them.”
Carpenter said many Canadians stop here even if they are on their way to other parts of the state.
“It is an opportunity to show them what we have to offer,” he said.
“We are a good stopping point for food, shopping and rest. It is a nice day trip for them. The lake (Lake Champlain) is a great lake to visit.”
After serving visitors from the north for parts of five decades, Carpenter knows the customer base well.
“You can tell the Canadian shoppers from the Americans,” he said.
“They don’t come in alone or in small groups. It’s always in larger numbers. They buy differently than Americans too. They’ll look for things they cannot get in Canada or they’ll look at the values more.”
CITY AND TOWN SPOTS
Many celebrating Canadians visiting the region today will travel to the Plattsburgh City Beach.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said he looks forward to their visits.
“Today, our friends, family, and partners to the North celebrate their nation’s unification. As always, we welcome our Canadian neighbors with open arms and a friendly word,” Rosenquest said.
“They truly are vital to our livelihood and contribute directly to our own culture and quality of life.”
Many Canadians will also spend time shopping, eating and staying in the Town of Plattsburgh.
“Bonne fete du Canada! Happy Canada Day to our great Northern friends from all of us here in Plattsburgh,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
The region’s culture and economy, Cashman said, enjoys an international influence due to a strong relationship with our Canadian neighbors.
“It is always a joy to welcome visitors to our region,” he said.
“It brings a smile to my face seeing parking lots dotted with Canadian license plates be it visitors shopping, enjoying local restaurants or partaking in the local tourism activities. A welcome sight any day. Cheers to an enduring friendship.”
