PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments reported about 350 new COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related fatalities over the last week.
Both decedents were residents of Clinton County, bringing the death toll here to 82, according to updates posted by the Clinton County Health Department.
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
CCHD has posted 110 new cases since Feb. 28, based on lab-processed test results.
The Essex County Health Department said it had learned of 76 new cases, while Franklin County Public Health shared 160.
Both those agencies include results from at-home COVID tests in their updates.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services said 27 new cases had emerged, four of which remained active Monday.
‘MEDIUM’ LEVEL
The North Country’s COVID positivity rates continued to fall, coming in at 4% Sunday and 3.8% over a seven-day rolling average, according to state Department of Health data.
While the seven-county region has, over the last couple months, continuously led the state in positivity metrics, it only placed first in one, with 12.7 new cases per 100,000 people Sunday.
As of Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties’ COVID community levels as “medium,” meaning that, unlike in “high” areas, where indoor mask-wearing is recommended for all, it is advised that those at high risk for severe illness consult their health care provider about the need for mask-wearing and other precautions.
Residents are still advised to stay up to date with COVID vaccines and get tested if symptomatic.
GET VACCINATED, TESTED
Health officials recommend getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as the best way to prevent COVID-related hospitalization and death.
Information on where to get vaccinated is listed on page A8.
Testing resources are also available and listed on page A8. You can also visit tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
COVID-19 by county:
Due to adjustments in how county health departments are collecting and reporting COVID-19 data, we will be shifting to publishing this data twice a week: Tuesdays and Fridays.
The Tuesday update will contain the latest data from over the weekend, while the Friday update will summarize the new cases and deaths from throughout the week.
CLINTON COUNTY
110 new cases (lab-processed results only)
82 total deaths (two new)
ESSEX COUNTY
72 new cases (includes at-home results)
61 total deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
160 new cases (includes at-home results)
75 active cases
44 total deaths (per NYS Dept. of Health)
