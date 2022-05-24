PLATTSBURGH — Over the last week, the tri-county area collectively saw a decline in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
But despite the downward trend, Clinton, Franklin and Essex Counties remain at a “high” level for community transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC measures the COVID-19 community levels by the combination of “new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.”
Director of Healthcare Service at Clinton County Health Department, Debra Tackett, said Clinton County has seen a decrease in two of those three thresholds.
“Our case rate per 100,000…from the week before last, we did see a reduction of about 10%, so that would be wonderful if it continues in that direction,” Tackett said.
“The percentage of beds occupied by COVID-positive patients only went down by a .05% percent, but it did go down.
“New patients being admitted to the hospital that have COVID was up (by) about 5%. Now not all of those patients were being admitted because of COVID. The vast majority are being admitted for something other than COVID and are testing positive upon admission.”
Those in high-level areas are recommended by the CDC to wear a mask in indoor public places, social distance, practice good hand hygiene, and get tested if you show symptoms or have been exposed, Tackett said.
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
From May 15 to May 21, Clinton County Health Department reported 269 new cases, all of which were lab-processed only.
Essex County Health Department reported 219 cases from May 16 to May 22 — a decrease of 45 from the prior seven-day period.
Similarly, Franklin County Health Department also reported a decline in cases over the same timeframe with 169 new positive COVID-19 cases — a decrease of 107 from the prior seven-day period.
Both Essex and Franklin Counties’ cases include at-home positive test results reported to both departments from residents.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team also reported 26 new cases in the southern portion of Akwesasne from May 17 to May 23 — seven cases remained active Monday.
SUMMER RATES
Tackett said if last year is any indication, the rates should continue to fall in the warmer months as more people spend time outside and not indoors.
“We’re going into the summer months, so if it follows the track of last year, this summer we will probably see our rates go down a little bit. A concern that has been brought up already is what the fall is going to look like, so we have to plan ahead,” she said.
“I can’t emphasize enough that if you’re not vaccinated or boosted, and you’re eligible, you should go and get yourself vaccinated and boosted. That includes our 5-year-olds up to our 105-year-olds.”
TESTING, VACCINES
