PLATTSBURGH — After more than a week of early voting, area officials are ready for the traditional Election Day today.
Early voting for the General Election was from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6. and officials in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties reported decent turnout among early voters.
Registered voters who did not participate in early voting can vote today at their local polling site.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
HIGH TURNOUT
In Clinton County, Board of Elections Republican Commissioner Jodi L. Currier and Democratic Commissioner Mary R. Dyer were straight out busy Monday.
“Voter turnout at early voting was very high,” Dyer said.
“It wasn’t as high as 2020. It was at least half of that, which is a lot for midterms. For early voting, we had almost 4,000.”
SECURITY
U.S. officials charged with helping to secure the upcoming midterm elections fear the most dangerous and most likely threats may be difficult or impossible to detect in advance, and that the risk of violence will only escalate once the polls close, according to a Voice of America report.
The assessment, based on intelligence from multiple agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the National Counterterrorism Center, has been shared in recent weeks with state and local law enforcement agencies, lending increased urgency to their efforts to secure the vote.
“We have our own security that we have been doing all along,” Dyer said.
“We take that very seriously. We advise all our coordinators to be very vigilant at their poll sites, and if there are any problems they are to call 911 immediately. We don’t anticipate any problems.”
POLL WORKERS
Approximately 300 poll workers will be at the 51 polling sites in Clinton County.
“We have had a lot of people call and ask to sign up,” Dyer said.
“So, we have done very well.”
Early voting participation in both Essex and Franklin Counties was also steady for the early-voting period.
“Early voting in Essex County has been pretty steady this year,” Sue Montgomery Corey, Essex County Democratic Elections Commissioner, said.
Going into this past weekend, Montgomery Corey said they had seen 1,105 early voters with two more days of voting still to go.
“That compares with 514 in 2021 and 2,518 in 2020 (a Presidential year) over nine days each year,” she said.
Voter traffic remained relatively consistent throughout the early voting process.
“Weekends tend to be a little busier, but even the weekdays have been steady,” Montgomery-Corey said.
Franklin County also saw consistent numbers of early voters.
“So far, people have been very receptive of the process,” Bridget Furman, deputy commissioner of the Franklin County Board of Elections, said.
“I am thankful there have been no issues.”
Statewide, more than 1.2 million people voted early.
