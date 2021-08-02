PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments are monitoring county-level transmission levels in order to inform recommendations for COVID-related precautions.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently advises people who live in counties with a “substantial” or “high” level of virus transmission to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
As of Monday, Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were labeled yellow on the agency’s transmission map, indicating a “moderate” transmission rate, or 10 to 49.99 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days.
Monday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged local governments in areas of higher transmission to adopt the CDC mask guidance.
“Learn the lesson from last year,” he said. “Don’t deny reality. Better safe than sorry.”
WORK TOGETHER
Clinton County Health Department Principal Public Health Educator Molly Flynn explained that, if the county were to reach a substantial or high transmission rate, the Clinton County Board of Health could make an official public health advisory if necessary.
“In the event of a situation that warranted revisiting masking guidelines, the Board of Health and the County Legislature would work together on a plan that was best for the community at large,” she said.
“At this time, CCHD recommends all residents wear masks while indoors or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. Wearing masks, washing hands frequently, avoiding large crowds, staying home when sick and getting vaccinated are the best ways to keep our community safe.”
Essex County Health Department Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said her agency would monitor transmission data in order to make recommendations to the Essex County Board of Supervisors about updating indoor mask guidelines for vaccinated individuals.
“The recommendation for unvaccinated individuals has not changed; if you’re not fully vaccinated and aged two or older, you should wear a mask in indoor public places.”
The Press-Republican did not hear back from Franklin County Public Health.
TRACK HIGHER
According to the CDC map, Essex County has been at a moderate level the longest of the three counties, since July 15.
With the delta variant surging nationwide, Whitmarsh said, ECHD expects the county’s transmission level to track higher than in the spring and early summer.
“Because of early success with vaccination and plummeting case levels nationally, a lot of people were returning to pre-pandemic activities — including traveling, dining out, attending larger events, et cetera.”
Acknowledging that Essex County is a tourist destination for a variety of reasons, Whitmarsh said it is hard to attribute a jump in cases to any one event unless an obvious cluster with a common exposure source is identified.
NEW CASES
All three counties reported new cases Monday.
CCHD said 12 additional cases had been identified since Thursday for a total of 16 active cases. Some of them, Flynn said, were connected — through relationships like families, friend groups and workplaces — while others resulted from recent travel.
“CCHD asks that ANYONE (regardless of vaccination status) who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 get tested, especially if they have had recent contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” the agency said in a Facebook post.
ECHD reported 10 new cases since Thursday, making 12 active cases, and Franklin County Public Health added one new case for a total of three.
Flynn said breakthrough case rates among those who are fully vaccinated are consistent with state and national averages.
Data on variant transmission was not available.
