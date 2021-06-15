PLATTSBURGH — The state’s economic development agency Empire State Development designated the North Country Chamber of Commerce with providing technical assistance to the region’s small businesses that qualify for the New York State COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program.
“We have been actively assisting hundreds of area businesses over the past year in accessing various federal programs,” Chamber President and CEO Garry Douglas said. “We now look forward to helping businesses determine if they may qualify for state grant assistance.
“We thank Empire State Development for its confidence.”
GRANT PROGRAM
The new program was factored into the latest New York State budget, where $800 million was designated to further assist small businesses with pandemic recovery. It is limited to small businesses and has potential grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.
Funds are expected to help cover a range of allowed expenses and losses between March 1, 2020 and April 1, 2021.
Eligible businesses may have already benefitted from federal programs such as PPP (paycheck protection program) forgivable loans within a cap.
CHAMBER SUPPORT
The North Country Chamber support will include one-on-one assistance to help determine if a business qualifies before helping to complete applications. The chamber will also run 12 webinars, workshops and training sessions.
The chamber will work in partnership with Adirondack Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) and its 12 partner community chambers across Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Hamilton and northern Warren Counties and Akwesasne.
Contact the North Country Chamber of Commerce at 518-563-1000 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.