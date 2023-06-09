PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce hosted approximately 50 local and national businesses at their annual business expo and conference Thursday.
This event centered around networking and making connections between businesses.
RAISING AWARENESS
“The main goal is raising awareness of businesses in the community,” Kristy Kennedy, vice president of Marketing and Business Development for the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said.
“Whether that’s about what they do, what they offer, the resources they provide, or other opportunities they might have with other businesses or clients.”
“It’s an opportunity to foster growth and economic development in the community.” Kennedy added.
‘EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE’
The event took place Thursday in the Warren Ballroom at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Angell College Center.
Peter J. Anderson was the keynote speaker of the event, where discussed the work he does through Inner Citadel Consulting.
Anderson gave a brief overview of the concept of “emotional intelligence” and how it plays a role in the workplace.
The Harvard Business School website defines emotional intelligence as “the ability to understand and manage your own emotions, as well as recognize and influence the emotions of those around you.”
“Emotional Intelligence involves a set of competencies and developed skills that help understand and manage emotions,” Anderson said. “Emotional intelligence is not some magic pill, but it is one hell of a multivitamin.”
Emotional Intelligence amongst teams is a crucial factor in a satisfying and low-stress work environment, Anderson said.
COMMON CHALLENGES
The expo and conference was open to the public from noon to 3 p.m., with the event being presented in-person for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic
“Nice to meet with people — new people, some people I already know,” Ernie Galarza, platform director of Della Auto Group, said.
“Every business here shares a common challenge. The business climate, customer expectations — there are so many shared challenges that we all face despite being different businesses offering different services.”
Anderson led workshops at 1 p.m. about teamwork, emotional intelligence and fostering the skills required to successfully engage in emotional intelligence.
ENCOURAGED TO NETWORK
Following the speaker, attendees were instructed to explore the conference and make new connections.
“The chamber has done a wonderful job of bringing together all these local businesses,” Elizabeth Goerlitz-Coryer, CEO and co-founder of Coryer Staffing, said.
“It’s really about encouraging everyone to network with one another.”
During the event, attendees had the opportunity to fill out a business bingo card by visiting each table and receiving a sticker.
Those who completed the card had the further opportunity of winning prizes.
“You get the bingo card and go around to each table to talk to them and get a sticker from each business. Once filled out you can enter for a chance to win a Yeti cooler or other goodies, I know some tables have gift cards to restaurants,” Kendra Miller, Team Member of RAMP by Coryer Staffing, said.
Professional headshots, provided by Greer Cicarelli Photography, were available for free on site.
MAKING CONNECTIONS
Attendees said participating businesses took the event as an opportunity to reach out, lend a hand or thank one another.
“Businesses cannot grow or succeed without connections,” Pam Fisher, director of Community Relations with Hudson Headwaters, said.
“This expo is the place to make those connections. We cannot thank the North Country Chamber of Commerce enough for connecting all these businesses. I would also like to thank the community for their support, understanding and feedback.”
