PLATTSBURGH — No “associated criminality” was found in the anonymous email that accused leadership in the City Police Department of “unethical behavior and racially discriminatory statements” earlier this month.
This determination was made by the local Attorney General’s office and the General Counsel of the New York State Police Department, which were both tasked with reviewing and investigating the situation immediately after the email was sent to the Mayor’s office, members of the Common Council and the local media March 8.
‘LACK OF A PATTERN’
Additionally, both involved agencies had cited “a lack of a pattern established for racial bias in the department” as an outlined reason for their lack of further engagement in the situation, according to a statement provided by City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest Thursday.
“Both agencies declined to provide resources to address what was deemed an internal departmental issue,” Rosenquest said.
LETTER CLAIMS, INVESTIGATION
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the anonymous emailer alleged that racially charged comments had been made by Provisional Chief Nathan “Bud” York toward a Black officer of the City Police Department.
On March 9, the day after the email was sent, an emergency meeting of the Public Safety Committee was convened, and the issue and path forward was then discussed.
That resulted in interviewing the chief and officer, where it was then determined that “the substance and content of their discussion was in no way racially charged or racially insensitive,” the mayor’s statement continued.
“Based on those interviews, a claim was filed with the city’s labor attorney against the anonymous emailer for racially motivated harassment and creating a hostile work environment.”
IDENTITY OF WHISTLEBLOWER
While the sender of the email remains unknown, in the email, they had claimed to be a member of the department.
The mayor said the Corporation Counsel had responded to the anonymous sender and outlined the city’s “robust whistleblower policy which provides extensive protections to city employees who submit good-faith complaints regarding internal concerns and wrongdoing.”
“To date, the anonymous sender has not replied,” Rosenquest said.
Other claims in the email, which implicated other leadership in the police department, continue to be investigated, he said.
“At this stage, my office as well as police leadership have an interest in addressing additional claims made in the anonymous email as well as claims made against the anonymous emailer. The city’s labor attorney will be performing a series of interviews with members of the department over the next several weeks.”
“Results of those interviews will be presented to the Public Safety Committee and other members of the Common Council and appropriate information will be released to the public.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.