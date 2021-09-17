New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, seated, hands the first pen, during the signing of the "Less is More" law, to Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin during ceremonies in the governor's office, in New York, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. New Yorkers will be able to avoid jail time for most nonviolent parole violations under a new law that will take effect in March 2022, and largely eliminates New York's practice of incarcerating people for technical parole violations. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)