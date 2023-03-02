ALBANY — Amid concerns the state's marketplace for legal marijuana is off to a sluggish start, New York's cannabis regulatory agency decided Thursday to double the number of retail licenses it is awarding to applicants who have been prosecuted for weed offenses.
“More stores means more locations for New York farmers to sell their harvests, more convenience for consumers to make the right decisions and purchase safer product and twice as many opportunities for New Yorkers harmed by over-policing during cannabis prohibition,” said Damian Fagon, the Office of Cannabis Management's chief equity officer.
The number of licenses reserved for applicants who have had pot-related convictions is now set at 300, up from 150, as a result of a decision the Cannabis Control Board made.
So far, only four legal recreational shops have opened in New York, while an estimated 1,500 illicit shops offering marijuana products, most of them in New York City, have jumped the gun on regulators by making untaxed pot sales to cash-paying customers.
The state has fielded some 900 applications for the licenses, and 66 have been granted to operators, many of whom are expected to open shops over the next several weeks.
But the state has so far been unsuccessful in attempting to collect $150 million from private investors willing to support the goal of renovating storefronts for 150 applicants to be approved for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses — the permits reserved for justice-involved applicants.
“The state’s rollout of cannabis licenses has been an unmitigated disaster," Assembly GOP Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, told CNHI. "It’s at a point where someone needs to come in and get questions answered and increase the oversight."
Meanwhile, Barclay suggested, the state is losing the opportunity to garner revenue while illegal shops flourish.
"Since this program went live, the only stores benefitting are the ones operating illegally or those in neighboring states," he said.
Among the obstacles facing regulators is a federal court injunction stemming from a challenge to the denial of a license sought by Variscite NY One, a company with a majority owner determined to be a resident of Michigan. That injunction has kept state officials from issuing licenses in five regions — Western New York, Central New York, the Mid-Hudson Valley, the Finger Lakes and Brooklyn.
The Variscite lawsuit deals with allegations that the state is violating federal commerce protections.
State officials said the Office of Cannabis Management will make recommendations in April regarding many of the remaining applications in areas not covered by the injunction.
Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, a lawmaker from a district where some farmers have voiced interest in growing cannabis plants, said the slow rollout of the recreational weed market could have been avoided had state officials spent more time researching the approaches that have worked best in states that legalized pot in advance of New York's move.
"It's another example of Albany putting the cart before the horse," Tague said. "They were even late putting together the commission set up to oversee this."
Under the expansion announced Thursday, additional CAURD licenses will now be available for the North Country, Western New York, the Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier and all other regions of New York.
Chris Alexander, director of the Office of Cannabis Management, said in a statement: “It’s been truly exciting to see the positive energy around our efforts to support entrepreneurs who previously suffered at the hands of New York state. We will continue creating real opportunities for qualified applicants who’ve been shut out from legal cannabis markets across the country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.