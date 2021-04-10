Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) speaks during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing looking into the firing of State Department Inspector General Steven Linick, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republican hopefuls who were supportive of Trump’s agenda, such as Zeldin, would face a steep uphill climb in a statewide race, and would likely get clobbered in New York City, veteran Democratic strategist George Arzt said Friday.