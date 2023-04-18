PLATTSBURGH — North Country physicians are stepping up to get more people in the community moving toward a healthier lifestyle. The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s Family Medicine Residency is hosting its first “Walk With a Doc” event on Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m.
The walk starts at the CVPH Family Medicine Center at 159 Margaret Street. In case of inclement weather, the group will meet at the food court of the Champlain Centre Mall and walk inside.
“Walking is one of the best things you can do for your overall health,” CVPH Family Medicine Residency Program Director Marianna Worczak, MD said.
“It’s low impact and easier on the joints than running. Walking can help you lose weight, reduce stress and anxiety, give you more energy during your day and help you sleep better. You can even significantly lower your risks for many serious health conditions like heart disease, cancer and diabetes.”
Worczak will be the featured physician for the inaugural walk. She will kick the hour-long event off with a brief discussion on the importance of exercise and how to get started.
“I’m excited to see anyone who wants to come out to get some steps in, have some fun, maybe learn about health and meet new friends along the way. and our team of physicians is looking forward to spending time with members of the community outside the exam room,” Worczak said.
Each walk will take place on the fourth Saturday of every month at 10 a.m. and feature a different physician.
The Walk With a Doc program is funded by The Foundation of CVPH and its generous donors.
“We’re thrilled that The Foundation is able to support our effort to bring people together and encourage more physical activity. I’m also grateful for the people who graciously give to The Foundation to help fund programs like ours, as they are truly making a difference in the health of our community,” Dr. Worczak stated.
The Plattsburgh program is one of 13 in New York State. In all, there are 418 Walk With a Doc programs across the United States and Washington, D.C., with additional programs in 32 countries around the world.
The event is free and no registration is required, though participants will need to sign a waiver before their first walk. For more information, contact CVPH Family Medicine Residency Coordinator Heather Lacey at (518) 314-3868 or hlacey@cvph.org.
