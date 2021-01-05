PLATTSBURGH – The Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York chapter is offering free virtual education programs in its “Winter Caregiver Connection” series throughout January and February to help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families.
“We decided to offer a special series of programs for a couple of reasons,” Beth Smith-Boivin, executive director, said.
“First, the winter has always been the most challenging time for our caregivers even pre-COVID. Our caregivers found themselves more isolated in the winter. It was more difficult to get out. Maybe they were more anxious about driving this time of the year, and the days are shorter.”
Less daylight impacts caregivers' ability to go out and do things, but it can also increase “sundowning” in people with Alzheimer's and dementia.
“What sundowning is really just an increase in behaviors that already exist,” Smith-Boivin said.
“So if somebody already is a little bit anxious or a little depressed and irritable, we see an escalation in those behaviors as the sun goes down. Needless to say with shortened days, we definitely see an increase in that.”
Caregivers and their loved ones are even more isolated during a winter buried inside a pandemic.
“So, we really want them to join us for these programs, not only for the education that they can receive, but for the connection they can make with other people who are walking in their shoes at this time,” she said.
Caregivers can possibly share tips in the Q & A part of the program.
“In addition to that, part two is that we chose very strategically a set of programs that would help families to help families manage during this time,” she said.
See BOX for upcoming virtual education programs in January and February.
“All of these programs have been designed to help caregivers make life a little bit better during this doubly isolating times in their lives,” Smith-Boivin said.
“We would love to have them join every week, and we would love to see of sort of the same group signed on every week and got to know each other a little bit and be supports for one another, but that is not at all necessary.”
A caregiver can attend one or as many sessions as desired.
“They can log into any of the programs,” she said.
“We are very flexible with that. We really want people to know that we are here for them and we want them to be here for each other as well and make the best of these months.”
“Facilitating Storytelling for Caregivers” is a collaborative project with SUNY Oswego.
“These young people are so energetic and so terrific, and their professors have guided them beautifully to working on a project where they used objects from the past to engage people with Alzheimer's and dementia in storytelling about those objects,” Smith-Boivin said.
“It works really well because people with Alzheimer's disease. While they may have an impaired memory, particularly for recent events, they are often able to talk about things from the past you know like the World Wars, church activities and tea parties. They're often able to talk about those things very eloquently and items from the past like flags and tea cups and saucers can help pull those memories forward.
“So, I would really encourage that particular meeting not only because I think it's terrific, but I applaud these kids at SUNY Oswego for wanting to make the world a better place.”
The SUNY Oswego students conducted this project at assisted living facilities near the college prior to the pandemic.
“We encouraged them to offer a virtual version for families who were struggling with activities at home,” Smith-Boivin said.
“That one really has a special place in my heart because I really love the idea of engaging our folks with Alzheimer's and their caregivers with these very terrific students from SUNY.”
“Meaningful Engagements, Activities at Home” was tailored using strategies from the Oswego collaboration.
“We have created a program called 'COVID Tips for Caregivers' because of course our folks with Alzheimer's don't always have the easiest time remembering how important it is to wear a mask, wash their hands and do all of those things,” Smith-Boivin said.
“This gives folks really concrete strategies for managing during a pandemic or frankly at any time where someone is at risk for infection or flu or anything else. They're all terrific programs but those three are the ones that are a little bit different from our usual platform.”
The Alzheimer's Association will share a message of hope during all of the upcoming education programs.
“Because we do believe that now with some approved vaccines and, of course, our populations being prioritized in terms of administration of those vaccines, treatment is on the way that we will find our way back to more in-person gatherings in 2021,” Smith-Boivin said.
“But, we've to get through these next few months first that are already difficult because it's cold, and we got short days, and on top of that a pandemic that we all want to isolate and stay safe from.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
WINTER CAREGIVER CONNECTION
Upcoming virtual education programs in January include:
• Facilitating Storytelling for Caregivers* (presented with SUNY Oswego): Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.
*Register at RecollectionProject.net
• Effective Communication Strategies: Jan. 20 at 3 p.m.
• Meaningful Engagement, Activities at Home: Jan. 21 at 2:30 p.m.
• Know the 10 Warning Signs: Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
• Managing Difficult Behaviors: Jan. 26 at 4 p.m.
• COVID Tips for Caregivers: Jan. 28 at 11 a.m.
Upcoming virtual education programs in February include:
• Difficult Conversations: An Overview of Advanced Directives and End-of-Life Planning: Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.
• Effective Communication Strategies: Feb. 5 at noon
• Legal and Financial Planning: Feb. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
• Managing Difficult Behaviors: Feb. 12 at noon
• Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease: Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
• Meaningful Engagement, Activities at Home: Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.
For a complete list of upcoming programs, or to register for a program, visit alz.org/crf or call Alzheimer's Association at 518-675-7214.
In addition to the virtual education classes, the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900) offers around-the-clock support for caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia.
