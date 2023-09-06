RAY BROOK — For Brent Davison, there’s no place like home. The Clinton County native took command of New York State Police Troop B on Aug. 17, returning to the troop where he got his start in law enforcement.
“To get the opportunity to come back home as the troop commander in Troop B is probably my ultimate career goal,” Davison told the Enterprise Thursday.
Davison, 51, grew up in Mooers Forks and is only the second Troop B commander after major John Lawliss to be born and raised in the North Country. Service-minded, Davison enlisted in the U.S. Army at 17. When he left active duty in 1996, a visit from a recruiter convinced him that the State Police was his future.
“I’ve always been a person that wanted to serve,” Davison said. “When I got out of active duty at Fort Drum, a trooper came that was a recruiter and I liked the way the person presented themselves. (They) were very professional. I liked their appearance (and) what he said they did, that they were to serve and protect the people. … It was that tendency that I believe is inside of me to serve the people. I think you get the chance to make a difference, even in a large agency like this, especially.”
PIVOTAL MOMENTS
Upon graduation from the State Police Academy, Davison was assigned to Troop B, where he spent the initial years of his career. Five years later, he was one of many troopers called upon to respond to the terrorist attack in Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001. In the ensuing weeks, he worked first in a morgue, then on an interstate and at a truck checkpoint at the Henry Hudson Bridge.
As a result of his time near ground zero, he developed throat cancer in 2018, for which he was treated. He wears a 9/11 commendation bar on his uniform.
He cites his involvement in the 2015 manhunt of Richard Matt and David Sweat after their escape from the Clinton County Correctional Facility in Dannemora as another pivotal moment in his career. Some of the most rewarding moments, however, were not those that would appear in the pages of a history book.
“When I was a trooper in Westport, myself and my partner were called to the Willsboro area and an elderly man with dementia had (gotten) outside in the winter time with just his t-shirt, socks and underwear on and he was out in the woods lying in the snow,” Davison said. “We ended up finding him, and obviously, had we not found him when we did, he would have been deceased. … We did our job to the best of our ability and it ended up saving his life.”
CHANGE OF COMMAND
Davison has spent 27 years climbing the ranks of the State Police. He was promoted to sergeant in 2004 and lieutenant in 2006 and has spent time everywhere from the gun investigation unit to division traffic services to his home base of Troop B. Every promotion, according to Davison, makes an officer’s chances of returning home slimmer — in all of Troop B, there is only one spot for a major. He said he was “very fortunate” that major R. Anthony Oliver, his predecessor, was chosen as the new director of training at the State Police academy in Albany. The two men have a long history — Davison trained under Oliver at the academy in 1996, and Davison’s son will now also have the opportunity to train under Oliver.
“I’ve known (Oliver) since the day I started on this job. … He’s obviously a good man and a good leader and it was fitting for us that it was he who turned over Troop B to me.”
Though Davison began his transition into command on Aug. 4, he officially became troop commander on Aug. 17. In honor of the transfer of command, he and Oliver developed a first-of-its-kind ceremony for the troop, which was held on Aug. 9.
“He and I were both in the military — he was in the Marines, I was in the Army — and we thought it would be fitting that a change of command at this level of a troop commander, they have that in the military, and we thought the State Police should look at it,” Davison said. “So, we did it. It was recorded and photographed and our hope is that the New York State Police as an agency will start doing that at all troop commander change of commands.”
‘THERE TO LEAD THEM’
During the ceremony, First Sergeant Shaun Ashley passed the troop guidon — a flag that signifies a unit designation — to Oliver to symbolize the unit’s appreciation for Oliver’s guidance. Oliver then passed the guidon to Davison to symbolize passing on the leadership of the unit. Davison then passed the guidon back to Ashley to symbolize trust and confidence. According to Davison, the ceremony ultimately signified that the “troop is never left without command,” as the guidon passes directly from the former troop commander to the new one.
Command, to Davison, is integral to the efficacy of any troop.
“Any day, any of my people could be involved in a very serious situation,” he said. “So, I have to be there to lead them in the aftermath of those tough times. I have to make sure they’re prepared for it, properly trained and equipped, and that if it happens, we’re there to support them in the aftermath.”
Davison’s priority as troop commander is to “help people in Troop B get the resources they need to do their job better,” whether that be manpower, training, equipment or support.
“The New York State Police provides some of the best training,” he said. “Usually we’re out towards the front. We learn about all kinds of stuff a lot of times before other agencies do … (such as) proper arrest procedures to prevent stuff like a George Floyd scenario.”
Floyd was murdered when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds while arresting him for allegedly using counterfeit cash. The murder was the catalyst for global protests against police brutality and racism. Chauvin was convicted on several counts and sentenced to a combined 43.5 years in prison, which he is currently serving concurrently.
“Some of those bad situations that happen tend to happen due to a lack of training,” Davison said. “I want to make sure that the people that work for me are protected, that they have the proper equipment and stuff so there’s a lesser chance of them being seriously injured or killed.”
ROAD SAFETY
In a June 2020 interview with the Enterprise, Oliver named service and traffic safety as his primary concerns as troop commander. Having formerly worked in division traffic services, Davison also emphasized the importance of traffic and road safety to State Police work, calling it a “top priority” of his.
As for his other goals as troop commander, Davison believes that being a local gives him a leg-up for community outreach, which he wants to strengthen.
“I think it does make a difference when you’re from and know the community personally,” he said. “People have a lot more access to see me out in the community and let me know things that the troopers can be doing better or problems in the area that the State Police might not know about. I think it’s certainly an advantage to have people from the local area.”
Davison would like to see State Police build stronger ties with the community, especially with schools, and debunk some of the fear or intimidation that many may feel around officers. He believes that the majority of State Police work is about saving lives — even if that means issuing a traffic ticket or making an arrest.
“Even the troopers on the road, though, can make a huge impact on someone’s life,” he said. “Even if it’s in a negative situation where you have to arrest somebody, it’s not that uncommon that someone might thank us in the end. … If it’s not right then and there, they may come back a couple of years later, write a letter, and say ‘Thank you, because of what happened with us, I’ve now turned my life around.’ “Troopers are saving lives,” he added. “It’s so regular now that they don’t even hardly get recognized for it because they do it without question. It’s very regular that troopers or other first responders save people’s lives who are knocking on death’s door due to an overdose, and because of the fact that we all carry Narcan now, we’re able to revive them.”
Though a troop commander typically only serves for two or three years, Davison is content with this new position and plans to stick around. He and his wife live in Clinton County, and he is enjoying working closer to home, and to their seven children and six grandchildren.
“The fact that I am home … until I retire or unless they promote me again, I’ll be here for a while,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.