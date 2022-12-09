PLATTSBURGH — Motorists traveling a busy corridor in the Town of Plattsburgh will now be regulated by a new traffic light.
The much-anticipated light was fired up Friday morning at the intersection of Rugar Street and Ampersand Drive just west of the City of Plattsburgh.
FROM SLOW TO GO
Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said the light will ensure that traffic flows more smoothly though the intersection, which often sees stacks of vehicles waiting to make left-hand turns.
“It further advances our objectives within our Town Center Smart Growth Plan,” Cashman said.
“We are happy to see it move from slow to go.”
The town opted to install the traffic light after thorough study and analysis of traffic patterns with UFirst Federal Credit Union, which is located at the intersection.
The site was notorious for long stacks of backed up traffic on Ampersand as motorists waited to turn left onto Rugar Street. Also, cars turning left onto Ampersand from Rugar also at times had to wait at length.
Cashman said a traffic light will increase connectivity for those traveling in the area, and it will make it safer for vehicles and pedestrians as sidewalks and crosswalks were also improved.
TRAFFIC STUDY
“First and foremost, it creates increased safety,” he said.
“It also provides opportunities for people to get from there to here and here to there.”
The study revealed that a light would definitely help improve the intersection.
“We identified through a traffic study that it was needed. It wasn’t just you know, a grand idea,” Cashman said.
“It was proven data points that that segment of the community needed something to be addressed.”
SUPPLY CHAIN DELAYS
Stewart’s, which is also located at the intersection, agreed to modify their parking lot to accommodate the traffic light. It will also cut down on people cutting through the parking lot, which could produce unsafe conditions.
Work on the more than $700,000 new light began last year, and it was supposed to be done by last spring. But delays in the supply chain pushed the completion date back to just recently.
“It’s a really good investment and this is something that we really took our time with, to make sure,” Cashman said.
“We like to say that we plan the work and then we work the plan.”
