MORIAH — The producer/writer of the independent film “Mineville” is headed back to do a sequel called “Switchback.”
Lori Bailey has set an open casting call for Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hancock House Museum lower level in Ticonderoga.
Bailey’s Tandem Cage Productions LLC has financing to shoot the sequel, she said.
“We will be holding an open casting call for the movie ‘Switchback,’ filming in and around Moriah in October and November,” Bailey said by email. “Lots of recognizable star power will be coming to the area, and I have many, many roles for locals to fill. I have already secured all my filming locations.”
The professional actors confirmed to stay in the Port Henry and Ticonderoga area are E.J. Snyder, Mark Valley, Jay Alan-Christianson, Deaken Bluman, Cade Guillory, Thomas Caifa, and Kyra Bradford.
Valley is a native of Ogdensburg who starred in the television series “Human Target” and has recently been in the “Blood and Treasure” show.
E.J. Snyder has been on the Discovery Channel series “Naked and Afraid” and will be playing the role of Seamus Lafferty in the film.
“I am super excited to be joining the cast and crew,” Snyder said by email. “It’s an amazing story that I can’t wait to be a part of telling. I also bring with me the star power of being the most recognized face and voice on the Discovery Channel, which I believe will help in promoting, and moving this film along.”
PERIOD PIECE
Bailey said the movie will be a period piece that examines the rise and fall of the iron ore mining industry in northern New York, pre and post unionization, circa the 1930s.
“Our main character for ‘Switchback’ offers us a sort of displaced perspective towards the subject matter and locations of the film,” Bailey said. “The character of Michael O’Roarke does not want to work in the mines but knows he must live that doomed life if he is to survive. Michael sees and feels the injustice played upon the local immigrant miners, and yet feels powerless to do anything about it.”
She said Michael witnessed his father’s suffering and eventual death from black lung disease.
“Michael will ultimately choose to become an icon for the working classes of the industrial United States,” Bailey said. “Angry and justifiably so, Michael will battle the grave injustices of the avarice and greed of the ruthless business of a nation building itself.”
CASTING FOR MULTIPLE ROLES
Bailey said the roles being cast are: men of all ages to play iron miners, some speaking roles and some as background players. Extras needed are men, women and children of all ages to play local townsfolk, congregation in a funeral scene, a wedding scene and an annual festival scene.
Speaking roles needed are Paul, a major role, best friend to Michael, who works in the mines and hates the unions and hates his station in life; Vince, who works for Weston Company as a foreman; and Tom O’Roarke, an immigrant mine worker, another major role, who loses his life in a mining accident during the film.
Other parts are Mrs. Jenkins, a local store owner and neighbor; Paddy, a local pub owner and a rugged man that no one should mess with; Mary O’Roarke, an Irish immigrant and wife of Tom, who is forced to work for Weston’s after the death of her husband; and Richie O’Roarke, brother of Michael, a quick wit and a pickpocket.
INTERIM AGREEMENT
The ongoing Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strike won’t affect the production, Bailey said.
“We applied for the interim agreement right after SAG announced the strike, so that we would remain in compliance with the guild and be able to hire union cast members,” she said.
Compensation for local actors that are cast in non-major and non-SAG speaking roles will be $100 per day plus meals. Principle and co-starring non-SAG roles are $180 a day, the non-union rate.
Extras won’t be paid because those roles are voluntary, Bailey said, and “Switchback” is an independent film.
“The story of ‘Switchback’ is based on the lives of my family members that immigrated here to America and worked in the iron ore mines,” Bailey said. “My father worked in the mines. Owned by the company and controlled by fear, he was driven to provide for his family. This is the story of his life.”
The first film “Mineville” was shot in and around the town of Moriah in 2010. Bailey has also produced a 2018 movie about Adirondack serial killer Robert Garrow, who was from Moriah’s Mineville hamlet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.