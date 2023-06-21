LAKE PLACID — A new report says the Olympic Regional Development Authority has a direct economic impact of about $342 million on the region.
The study by the research firm Tourism Economics said ORDA also supported 3,414 jobs and generated $25 million in state and local tax revenues.
ORDA manages the legacy Olympic facilities like the 120 and 90 meter ski jumps and Mt. Van Hoevenberg Winter Sports Complex as well as Whiteface Mountain State Ski Center in Wilmington.
“These achievements are a direct result of the hard work of our staff who were able to keep the venues up and running through heavy construction projects and a global pandemic,” ORDA President and CEO Mike Pratt.
“We are proud to say that despite these external obstacles, the Olympic Authority never missed an operating season and even surpassed our previous visitation records for the year with more than one million. We are in demand like never before, and we connect this success to our staff performing at such a high level.”
Pratt is leaving ORDA this year and a search is underway for a new chief executive officer.
The research firm said that the Olympic Authority generated $66.9 million in economic impact by spending money locally on the operations of its various facilities, according to a news release.
Visitors to those facilities put $133.8 million in the local economy by spending money at both on-site and off-site institutions like restaurants, hotels, retail stores, and other recreation/entertainment venues.
The direct economic impact also resulted in $63.6 million in indirect expenditures and $77.5 million in other expenditures.
The Olympic Authority employs 1,468 full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees, spending $30.3 million of its total $66.9 million operational budget on salaries and wages. The remaining operational funds were allocated to contract services, supplies, materials, utilities and event expenses, the report said.
Eighty-four percent of visits to ORDA venues were during the winter months, with each winter visitor spending an average of $156 per day.
The 720,000 winter travelers who came to the region generated $112.1 million in direct spending, while summer visitors accounted for $12.9 million in direct spending.
An additional $8.8 million in direct spending was generated by athletes and spectators who attended events at Olympic Authority venues throughout the year.
Greg Pepitone of Tourism Economics said a variety of data was analyzed for the report.
“The economic impact model incorporates data and insights from numerous third-party studies and surveys, in addition to data on the origin and number of visitors at Olympic Authority facilities,” Pepitone said.
“The 881,000 visitors (in) the report presents the incremental visitor volume, which differs from the total visitor volume because it removes residents and travelers whose primary purpose to visit the area was not motivated by the presence of an Olympic Authority facility.”
The Olympic Authority welcomed 1.1 million visitors in 2022, and more than 80% came with the primary purpose of visiting an Olympic Authority facility, creating substantial economic benefits for local businesses. These visitors were attracted by a slate of local, international, and national events as well as day-to-day offerings, Pepitone said.
Over the past six years, the state has funded millions of dollars in rejuvenation and modernization efforts for each Olympic venue, bringing them up to world-class competition standards. With year-round attractions, meeting spaces at each venue, and a full-service convention center that is the Olympic Arena in downtown Lake Placid, the Olympic Authority has expanded its appeal, Pratt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.