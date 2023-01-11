PLATTSBURGH — Captain Troy J. Granmoe has been appointed as the new Troop B, Zone 1 Commander at State Police Plattsburgh, replacing the newly-promoted Maj. Brent M. Davison, who was assigned to Division Traffic in Albany.
Granmoe, who was appointed by Acting State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli, began his career with the State Police in November 1998, when he entered the Academy and successful graduated placing him at SP Plattsburgh as a trooper.
In 2004, Granmoe was promoted to sergeant, and transferred to Troop K, SP Rhinebeck, where he worked until being transferred to Troop B, SP Westport, in January of 2005. In February of 2006, Granmoe was appointed to sergeant/station commander and assigned to SP Schroon Lake until August of 2010 when he was transferred to SP Lewis.
In February of 2013, Granmoe was promoted to lieutenant and transferred to Troop A, SP Jamestown, to be the Zone 3 assistant zone commander. In September of 2013, Granmoe was assigned to Troop B as the Office of Emergency Management lieutenant and he participated in several local disasters and serious emergencies, including serving as the Incident Liaison Officer throughout the duration of the search of Clinton Correctional Facility escapees, Richard Matt, and David Sweat.
In June of 2020, Granmoe was assigned as the Troop B, Zone 1 Assistant Zone Commander in Plattsburgh. In June of 2022, he was promoted to Captain-BCI and assigned to the Professional Standard Bureau Central Regional Office in Liverpool, prior to being assigned as the new Zone 1 Commander in Plattsburgh.
Captain Granmoe will oversee all the troopers and sergeants assigned to work the State Police stations located in Clinton and Franklin counties.
GRANMOE BACKGROUND
Prior to his State Police service, Captain Granmoe served in the U.S. Army as an Infantry Paratrooper with combat service in Southwest Asia, and has several deployments to locations all over the globe. Captain Granmoe continued his military service in the U.S. Army reserves until February of 2011, when he retired as the First Sergeant of B Company, 1-391st Instructor Unit, then located in Colchester, VT, and holds numerous awards for his military service.
He and his family have lived in the local community for over 25 years, and he looks forward to continuing to serve the communities of the North Country and carrying on the tradition of providing the best possible State Police service to its residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.