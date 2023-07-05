PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has launched a new online pre-screening service to help residents with out-of-state licenses prepare to get a New York driver license.
This new license reciprocity tool will help customers learn if they are eligible for a New York license and to identify what they will need to bring to an office along with their application.
“There are so many things to do when you move into a new state and getting a new license is a big one, so we want to make that process as easy as possible,” Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner, said.
“The pre-screening service is part of a much broader effort underway at DMV to better serve our customers and achieve our goal of ‘one visit and done’. We have expanded live chat customer service options and made it more convenient than ever to get an appointment in many offices. Nearly every New Yorker relies on the DMV at some point, so we are focused on simplifying the way we do business.”
The tool can be accessed, to determine eligibility and learn what documents they need to bring to the office, through the DMV website at https://dmv.ny.gov/driver-license/exchange-out-state-driver-license.
After a customer uses the license reciprocity tool, and has their application and forms of proof prepared, they make a reservation at their local DMV office: dmv.ny.gov/offices.
Anyone with an out-of-state driver license who becomes a resident of NYS must exchange their license for a New York license within 30 days.
This rule excludes students who are residing here only while in school.
The Federal Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline until May 7, 2025, at which time every air traveler 18 and older will need a REAL ID, or a REAL ID-compliant document, such as an Enhanced License or a US passport, to fly within the United States and to enter certain federal buildings.
