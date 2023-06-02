MALONE — William Latreille, MD, former Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director of Outpatient Medical Practices at UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center, has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Medical Society of the State of New York.
Latreille was re-elected April 23, the organization said in an announcement, noting that he will continue internal medicine practice in Malone and at the Indian Health Center in Hogansburg.
LATREILLE CAREER
Latreille is responsible for running the Society’s annual meeting and for chairing the House, where the group’s policy initiatives and positions are voted upon; He also serves on the groups’ executive policy board.
He previously served as the House’s vice-speaker from 2015 to 2019, prior to being elected speaker. Latreille also served as the 4th District Councilor for eight years and 4th District President for four years.
Latreille created and continues to chair the Lake Placid Retreat, which is now in its 24th year and held each January for MSSNY Districts 3 and 4.
He was appointed to the MSSNY Board of Trustees in 2012 and served as Board Chairman for the 2015-16 term. He is also a member and past president of the Franklin County Medical Society.
‘A PASSION OF MINE’
Latreille called his leadership role with MSSNY a long-standing commitment he believes is important for all physicians to invest in, because of the value it brings to medical professionals.
“Organized medicine is a passion of mine, and I have been involved very actively since the early 1990s, with both the Medical Society and the American Medical Association,” Latreille said.
“I believe that all physicians should involve themselves in the workings of organized medicine, and understand the value that it brings to our profession.”
Latreille is a graduate of LeMoyne College in Syracuse, and earned his medical degree at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He received his first and second years of Internal Medicine residency training at the University of Missouri Medical Center in Columbia, Miss., and completed his residency training at the Robert Packer Hospital/Guthrie Clinic in Syre, Pa. He is board certified in internal medicine.
Latreille is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and a specialist in adult and adolescent medicine. He has been designated as a Senior Aviation Medical Examiner (AME) by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to perform flight physical examinations and issue aviation medical certificates for class 1, 2 and 3 pilots.
