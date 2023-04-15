MALONE — Since acquiring Spaulding Pool & Spa here last year, new owners Jordan and Stefanie Molnar have been busy.
In just a year, they have done several renovations and improvements to their new business, which was previously owned by Jerry and Marilyn Spaulding for 50 years, and expanded their involvement in the community in the process.
REC PARK PLANS
Most notably, Jordan, working closely with the Village of Malone’s recreation co-director, Jennifer Hathaway, helped come up with a plan to build a splash pad and in-ground pool at the Malone Rec Park this summer.
“We set a goal to provide a splash park or swimming pool for the Malone community after Rotary Lake was closed for swimming 3 years ago due to the need for dredging. However, quotes from many different companies made this goal seem unreachable,” Hathaway said.
“Last year, I met Jordan at a winter event in the park and he provided a reasonable quote for the project that met all of our requests. With overwhelming support from our community, we have been fundraising for this project and are excited to offer free swimming lessons in a beautiful new pool at the Malone recreation park. Jordan has been an amazing partner in this project, and we are fortunate to live in a community full of people willing to support each other.”
CHILDHOOD MEMORIES
Jordan, who grew up swimming at the Malone Rec Park, wanted to ensure future and current generations had that same opportunity.
“One of the things that was sorely missing in the community was a place to swim,” he said.
“At the Malone Rec Park, for instance, they had the pond there forever and everybody would swim in the pond. I learned how to swim there, a lot of kids learned how to swim there, and that hasn’t been available for probably five years. So the town’s really been desperate to find a place to start swimming lessons again.”
Construction for the project is slated to begin this year and be completed by mid to late summer.
“That’s the expectation,” Jordan said.
TO MAKE IT BETTER
Jordan and Stefanie, who are Malone natives, were out of the area for several years.
When they returned back recently, Jordan knew he wanted to own a small business and be involved in the community as much as possible.
“Malone is probably a lot like Plattsburgh,” he said.
“It had its boom and then it kind of receded and now it’s coming back and there’s an opportunity to make it better.”
RENOVATED GAS STATION
One way he has done this is by expanding and purchasing the old gas station on Fort Covington Street, which has been vacant for nearly 30 years, and turning it into a showroom for their spas, new offerings of saunas and a swim spa.
Customers will be able to see and experience the products in person, making it easier to find the perfect addition for their home.
Jordan said the gas station is right next to Spaulding Pool & Spa, too, so it made sense for them to buy it.
“There’s been several people that have bought it at auction … with dreams to do something with it and nobody ever did,” he said.
“Finally, I was able to get a hold of the current owner and buy it from them and now we’ve completely gutted it, we’ve cleaned up all the property, all the trees and things that were just overgrown … we just put a new roof on it, and we’re going to turn that into a showroom. So it’s going to be a beautiful new building.”
HOMEGROWN COMPANIES
Jordan said he does hope their increased involvement in the community inspires others to do the same, but for the most part, they already have.
“All these other companies in Malone … there’s a lot of other good, homegrown companies,” he said.
“Especially with some younger blood getting injected into the town. You know, people like me, I’m only 35, I still consider myself a little younger, we’re starting to take over either family businesses or buy businesses and … we have a vision for a community that is going to be as nice as it was when we were kids or better and try to make Malone a great place to raise families and this Rec Park Pool is a huge part of that.”
With these changes, Spaulding Pool & Spa is now poised to continue serving the Malone community for many more years to come.
“I am thrilled to be involved in such an important project,” Molnar said.
“I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the community.”
