PLATTSBURGH — Holding a soft opening for a new segment of the Saranac River Trail Greenway Thursday, officials celebrated the project as a connector of Clinton Country communities and a new recreational opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy.
The segment, a 1.5 mile long stretch along the southern bank of the Saranac River by Route 22 in Plattsburgh, will eventually help connect the Town and City of Plattsburgh, Schuyler Falls and then Saranac once the larger 27-mile greenway is completed.
TREADWELL MILLS
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said the trail, which is being called the Treadwell Mills Connector Trail, is another way for residents to experience their surroundings.
“We live in a majestic place. We are a four-seasons location, and we often don’t take enough time to do back yard adventuring,” he said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to get into our own back yards to understand our own points of connectivity.”
“There is so much more to come from this. I really look forward to seeing the expansion and seeing the next part of the greenway advance from here,” Cashman continued.
KNEW THE VALUE
The Town of Plattsburgh opened the trail’s first spur — complete with a garden, a boardwalk and a quarter-mile trail — back in 2018. Cashman said interest locally was noticeable.
“We knew the value; we knew people wanted to spend more time on the Saranac, understanding its history, its connection to the ecology to the land, a place that would be great for recreation, a place that was multi-generational,” he said.
Plattsburgh City Mayor Chris Rosenquest said he hopes investing in projects that promote quality of life and recreation will help attract people to the area and retain residents.
“The more we invest in projects like this, the more that we invest in relationships like this, the better we all are,” he said.
HAVE FUN OUTSIDE
Molly Jones, chief of staff for the office of state Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), said the trail is also an investment in public health.
“COVID has really put a spotlight on how important these outdoor recreation activities are,” she said. “People can get outside. They can be safe. They can have fun with their families.”
Although officials celebrated the opening of a segment of the larger greenway, the Saranac River Trail Greenway board’s President, Phil Von Bargen, said there is still a ways to go before the project is completed.
“Twenty-seven miles is a long way, but we have today about a mile and a half trail that we’re adding. The city will shortly be adding some more.” Von Bargen said, noting the City of Plattsburgh’s third phase of its existing Saranac trail. “We’re making some headway; we’re making some progress.”
Von Bargen said the trail on the newly opened segment will see some improvements before it’s officially opened. Although the trail is free to use by the public now, he said.
