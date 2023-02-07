SARANAC LAKE — The Village of Saranac Lake is collaborating with Citizens Advocate to purchase a property to provide public safety facilities and improve the delivery of lifesaving services for residents and visitors.
“We are grateful to Citizen Advocates for offering this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to the Village of Saranac Lake,” said Saranac Lake Mayor Jimmy Williams.
“This land acquisition is not a ‘want’ for our community, it is a ‘need.’ With urgent infrastructural challenges confronting all three of our emergency services entities, this site offers something rarely possible – a one-hundred-year solution.”
The property is where the former St. Pius X high school building and Hhott greenhouse is located off Petrova Avenue.
The building on Petrova Avenue is a 35,000-square-foot former high school, where Citizen Advocates provide supportive services to adults and youth with developmental disabilities.
The Village plans to construct a municipal public safety building in the space for the Village Police Department, Saranac Lake Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department.
“This building site will transform the ways in which the Village of Saranac Lake’s Police Department delivers public safety services to the community,” said SLPD Chief Darin Perrotte.
“A state-of-the-art, co-located facility will enhance interdepartmental collaboration and information sharing, augmenting our ability to protect and serve, both now and well into the future.”
Citizens Advocates will continue to provide clinical services from its facilities adjacent to the former St. Pius X campus along with community-based services throughout southern Franklin County.
“Citizen Advocates has long enjoyed a strong partnership with the Village of Saranac Lake,” said James Button, President & CEO of Citizen Advocates.
“While this sale represents an end of an era for Citizen Advocates, it is the start of an exciting new chapter that builds on Saranac Lake’s legacy of health and healing with a new facility that greatly enhances public safety and lifesaving services for the community.
The project includes the proposed construction of an access road via State Route 3, minimizing any additional traffic in residential areas surrounding the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.