PLATTSBURGH — Margaret Bartley is on a mission to piece together Lafayette Mason's past because he seems to kind of just appear out of of nowhere.
Bartley gleaned pertinent information from his military records in Essex County.
“That's where it said his birthplace was Ellenburg, which is Clinton County,” Bartley, president of the Essex County Historical Society, said.
“His mother's name was Diana Robinson. I did find a Black family with the last name Robinson in Clinton County. It also said his father's name was William. It doesn't say William Mason, just William.”
RUNAWAY CHILD
Bartley first assumed it was a nuclear family, farming or doing whatever, in Ellenburg.
“That's not where Lafayette came from,” she said.
“I did a search on 'mulatto' in the Clinton County newspapers. I came up with a paid classified ad from April of 1842. It says 'Reward of 1 cent for a mulatto boy named Lafayette, who ran away in March of 1842. I will not be responsible for any of his debt.' A mulatto boy named Lafayette. He's about 14. He's a teenager. It's signed by M.B. Ransom. He's referred to as a mulatto boy with no last name. Lafayette, hello? How many mulatto boys are there named Lafayette?”
Bartley discovered M.B. Ransom, Mary Bird Ransom, is the wife of Lewis Ransom of Clinton County.
“Lewis Ransom is very well-known, very wealthy,” she said.
“He was a postmaster. He was a business man. He owned a lot of land. He was in the active politics up there.”
Ransom was on the committee, which secured the city's monument to Battle of Plattsburgh hero, Commodore Thomas Macdonough.
“He was part of the committee that invited Macdonough back, and they had a big celebration,” she said.
“He helped found the Bank of Plattsburgh. He helped found the Plattsburgh Academy. He was a trustee of the Plattsburgh Academy.”
FAMILIAL CONSTELLATIONS
In 1820, there is a free colored teenage female living with the Ransom family.
“She's obviously working for him,” Bartley said.
“In 1830, she's now a young woman. There is a boy under the age of 10 still living with Lewis Ransom and his family, and he has a bunch of kids. They live in Mooers because at that time Ellenburg hadn't been separated off of the Town of Mooers.”
In 1840, two boys, free colored, are living with the Ransom family.
“The woman is gone,” Bartley said.
“The mother, I'm assuming it's Diana Robinson, is gone. So, it looks like Lafayette had a younger brother. That first boy is exactly in the age group for Lafayette. Mom is gone. They are still living with the Ransom family. There's never an adult man, a dad.
“I think the dad is white. Maybe Lewis Ransom or one of his, I don't know whoever, impregnated the young girl and she had the boys.”
Ransom dies in December of 1841.
“His widow is left,” she said.
“She's a bit younger than him, and she's got these two boys, who are living with her. And the older one is not happy with her, I think, and she is not happy with him, and he bolts. It's four months after Lewis Ransom dies that this boy runs away. I think this boy was protected by and cared for mostly by Lewis.”
RARE LITERACY
Bartley's logic is based on documents excavated from an attic in New Russia.
“I have documents that Lafayette Mason wrote,” she said.
“He wrote in cursive handwriting. For a young mulatto boy in 1830s and 1840s to be able to write in cursive handwriting means he's been to school. He's not just in primary school where they teach printing, he's gone, maybe to the Plattsburgh Academy, where his father, owner, employer or whatever you want to call him, is a trustee. I have the original letter."
It was unusual for a white boy of the era to be literate.
“The Plattsburgh Academy was for boys, and it was for people that had money,” she said.
“I think he was educated and that to me was a real revelation. He does not get along with Mrs. Ransom. As soon as Lewis is gone, Lafayette bolts.”
Bartley doesn't know where Mason went, but he ends up in New Russia and marries Mary C. Wheeler, most likely a daughter of Chester and Margaret of Beekmantown, according to author Guadalupe Vanderhorst Rodriguez's “Tan Americans of Clinton County, New York.”
Their children included Henry, born 1831; Almira, born 1835; Avery, born 1838; Warren, born 1840; Milicent Melissa, born 1842; and Russell, born 1845.
It is believed all the children were born in Vermont.
“All of a sudden I see, Lafayette grew up in a fairly, wealthy family that they lived with. His mother worked there,” Bartley said.
“We don't even know who the other little boy is, and we don't know if the other little boy survived. But, there were two little boys at one time.”
Diana Robinson worked in the Ransom household at least 20 years.
“It has a lot to do with how Lafayette ended up with his children,” Bartley said.
“I'm sure he must have seen that his children were educated. He was an educated man, you know. And the way that I know that is because I have a couple of his letters. They were part of the Putnam Store records that were given to the museum.”
Ransom's family fell apart once he died, and his widow eventually married a hotelier named Hedding.
“The sons ran off in different directions,” Bartley said.
Mary likely wasn't the kindest stepmother, Barley believes.
"We don't know if Lewis is actually the father. I keep thinking this man made an effort to educate this child.
“Maybe Lewis is his illegitimate child with Diana Robinson, that's why the wife is treating this little boy so badly that he runs away. I mean it makes sense, right? She doesn’t like him. Now that dad's gone or Lewis is gone, maybe that's what happened. Who knows?”
CONFEDERATE POW
Mason's occupations included farmer and collier, a maker of charcoal.
He wrote his own contracts with the New Russia businessmen, the Putnam Bros., Hiram, and his sons, Elbert and Herbert, who had iron and saw mill enterprises.
His neighbors included the Putnams and Elijah Bishop, who had a daughter, Thurza, the namesake for Mason's daughter, Thurza, Bartley deduces.
His property was located on what is now Roaring Brook Lane in New Russia.
Since he was a Black man who owned property valued at $250 or more, he was able to vote in 1860.
Mason enlisted in the Union Army Dec. 2, 1863 in Elizabethtown and mustered in Dec. 23, 1863.
He served in the 118th New York Volunteer Infantry, the Adirondack Regiment.
The farmer was described as having black eyes, black hair, dark complexion and 5 ft. 10 ¾ inches in height.
“Left his wife and kids here,” Bartley said.
“He didn't enlist until 1863 because they paid a bounty. They were running out of men, and they said if you enlist we will give you $300. I believe he waited until they gave him some money. That would then help keep his family while he went off to war.”
Many Black soldiers served in the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, but Mason served in the white Adirondack Regiment and was captured by Confederate forces on Oct. 27 1864 at the Battle of Fair Oaks and Darbytown Road in Virginia. He was released March 8, 1965 at Aiken's Landing on the James River in Virginia.
“The story that I heard from Amy Godine (noted Adirondack researcher and writer) is that he came home, basically, a mess,” Bartley said.
“It's a miracle he lived. Of course what happened was the taxes hadn't been paid, was my understanding, on the property. He lost the property. He took the family, and they left and went to Iowa. By 1870, they are in Iowa in the 1870 Census, but in '65 they are here in New Russia.”
After Iowa, the Masons struck out to the Dakotas.
“I believe Lafayette died and is buried in the Dakotas, then his widow and his grown children moved to Minneapolis,” Bartley said.
“He has a grandson named Lafayette Mason, who is buried in Minneapolis.”
Mason's descendants relocated all the way west to California.
“He had white ancestors,” Bartley said.
“Well, that's what's weird. It just says that his father's name is William. There is never a William Mason that I could find in Ellenburg. That's why I just wonder if his father is actually Lewis Ransom. But I don't know. We may never know that. He could have been Robinson, so why is he Mason? I don't know. I wonder if he chose that name. Maybe he had a different last name. Maybe he had the Ransom last name. I don't know.”
