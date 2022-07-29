NEW RUSSIA — As one of the oldest communities in the North Country, this quiet intersection of NY Route 9 and Simonds Hill Road is one of those places that tourists drive through to get elsewhere.
Before the Northway, Route 9 was the main artery between New York City and Montreal, as well as a thoroughfare for bootleggers during Prohibition. There were several service stations in and adjacent to New Russia. Now, one can sit on a porch for a leisurely dinner and wave to the four or five vehicles that pass.
However, there have been vacationers who become discombobulated by “Malfunction Junction” six miles to the south. Often their GPS devices and/or cell phones don’t function within the confines of Pleasant Valley and they need directions, or have fuel tanks that register “empty.” Gas is provided gratis, which surprises the wayward motorists.
WHAT’S IN A NAME
The community’s moniker is a misnomer, as for most of its history there have been no denizens from the eastern European nation. The name was derived from the intent to market its steel, as Russia’s output was considered among the world’s finest.
As to the hamlet’s boundaries and who is considered a citizen, much is up to conjecture. More than 20 years ago, after new signs were erected, someone — or someones — wished to be included and moved the welcome sign approximately four miles to the south. Thus, with expanded boundaries which include Lincoln Pond, one might be considered a New Russian provided they are of positive demeanor. As the sign at the New Russia Peace Garden stipulates: “No Grouches Allowed.”
When the USPS considered eradicating the 12964 zip code, 20 citizens crammed inside the tiny governmental structure with the postal official (others waited outside) to voice their concerns. As a compromise, the facility remains open two hours a day and four on Saturday.
Perhaps the most distressing feature concerning New Russia, like so many Adirondack villages, is the decline of younger families and children. Twenty-five years ago, spirited soccer and softball games were common in Don and Anna Baker’s field. Today, the large expanse is a pastoral setting.
LUCY MILLIONGTON BISHOP
In addition to the eclectic epicurean fare which included Thai and Peruvian dishes as well as the North Country’s renowned Michigans, the highlight of the recent 230th New Russia Anniversary Picnic was the unveiling of the historical marker honoring Lucy Millington Bishop.
Similar to other recently placed blue and yellow site narratives, it was erected through the generosity of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.
On hand were two of Millington-Bishop’s great-great grandsons, Daniel and David Way. For more than thirty years, Dr. Daniel Way had served residents of Warren County, often making house calls. He has also created several photographic books with memoirs of the people and places he has visited. David Way is a retired educational administrator at Cornell, as well as a videographer.
FAMILY HISTORY
Last year, the Way family assisted in the repairs of the Boquet Valley Cemetery which had been desecrated by vandals.
After unveiling the historical marker, Daniel Way informed the gathering of the accomplishments of Lucy Millington, as well as the Bishop family which was prominent in the area.
Lucy was the second of eight children that were referred to as “the American Brontes” by William Cullen Bryant. Three of her siblings, Annette, Amy, and Bainbridge, were well known in the arts, especially in the Adirondacks.
Lucy, born in 1825, became a botanist, which was highly unusual for women at the time. During the 1870s, a mysterious blight affected spruce trees in the Adirondacks. Though experts in the field were baffled, Lucy Millington discovered the damage was inflicted by a species of parasitic dwarf mistletoe, Arceuthobium pusillum. Lucy Millington was a firm believer that nature taught more “sweeter, purer lessons” that any “well-meant religious book” ever could.
Lucy’s brother Bainbridge received a patent on what was called a “Color Organ” which painted music on a hemispherical screen while it was being played. Apparently only three were made and all burned, including one owned by P.T. Barnum.
The family was community-minded as well and responsible for the construction of a church in New Russia which was consumed by fire, apparently due to arson approximately 40 years ago.
