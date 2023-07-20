TREADWELLS MILLS — With the hopes of creating better opportunities for kids to have fun and lead a healthy lifestyle, the Town of Plattsburgh opened its new playground in Treadwells Mills Thursday.
“We will continue to remain vigilant in our position that we will continue to invest in our parks and our recreation program,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said at a ceremony opening the playground.
“Because a healthy community that has the opportunity for play, and accessible play, is the community that we want to be known for.”
ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES
The new playground equipment was installed over the past month by Kirk Baughman of Baughman Brothers Inc. The $90,000 site features slides, swings, climbing poles and other play items.
The ground is layered in soft wood chips.
There are also some items such as an accessible sandbox for those in wheelchairs, among other features for visitors with disabilities.
Cashman said the town is committed to upgrading its parks because it believes recreation is vital to maintain a strong quality of life.
“While many communities divest from these important community interests, we continue to double down by trying to bring new methods, new amenities and new services,” he said.
“We’re not able to do that unless we have the most important thing, and that is the incredible staff and team here.”
FULL-BODY RECREATION PROGRAM
Cashman said the town’s Recreation Department, led by Erin Pangborn and Jordanne Manney, is top notch and have done a great job creating and overseeing opportunities for people to get out and enjoy themselves in a healthy manner.
“We believe in a full-body recreation program, and Erin and Jordanne are the gold standard in my opinion,” Cashman said.
“They work hand-in-hand with our Building and Grounds Department.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Pangborn said plans are in the works to upgrade other town parks.
“Over the next several years, each park in the town is scheduled to be updated with each one hosting a unique and inclusive place,” she said.
“We would like to thank the Town Board for the continued support to improving the overall wellness of our community by supporting all park improvements. We hope that everyone enjoys the new places and that youth and their families will continue to use the Treadwell Mills Park for years to come.”
Cashman said with each budget season, the town will strongly consider more investments to improve the many different recreation venues the town has.
“The one thing that I really applaud Erin and her team for is looking at it as that each of the parks has different amenities and services, so they’re unique, and it encourages people to go corner-to-corner, rather than having something that’s very stagnant,” he said.
“This really encourages play that’s multi-generational, from grandparents to kids, parents, and it’s a place that people can come and get outside.”
