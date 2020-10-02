New pastor welcomed at Keeseville, Harkness UMC

KEESEVILLE — The Rev. Rebekah Solar will officiate at a momentous 10 a.m. Sunday service for the congregations of the Keeseville United Methodist Church and Harkness United Methodist Church at the Keeseville Church located at 1669 Front St.
“This coming week we have an installation of the new pastor, for me,” she said.
“We are worshiping in the building at Keeseville, socially distanced and masks. All of the symbols that we normally use as part of the ritual are just going be on display.
“We're not going to do the touching and the passing of objects back and forth like we would in pre-COVID times. We will mark this moment and transition for the congregation.”
BAY STATE
TO EMPIRE STATE
Solar and her husband, Mike, and their children — Gretchen, 8, Edwin, almost 5, and Franklin, 18 months — relocated in July from Massachusetts and she began her post in September.
She is in year two of a five year program at the Boston University School of Theology.
“I began my Master's of Divinity, and I was appointed to serve in Massachusetts,” Solar said.
“When COVID hit, everything got moved online. I'm able to continue working on my degree remotely. We were able to take an appointment back in the conference. Twice a week, I'm digitally in Massachusetts but physically here in New York.”
“We were in Massachusetts. When everything went on lock down, we'd only been there for six months. We hadn't had time to establish a deep network of support.”
She and her husband, deemed an essential worker, worked through the first wave of the pandemic in New England.
“We reached out to the church administration here and said if you happen to have an appointment in the next cycle, keep us in mind,” Solar said.
“If something should come, it might provide us with a little bit closer to home and little bit more support network. We got a call out of the blue.”
The Upper New York Annual Conference offered them an appointment in the Adirondack District.
“So, that's kind of how we ended up here,” she said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY ORIGINS
Solar and her family are from Jefferson County where Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River meet.
“I had my daughter,” she said about her call to ministry.
“I had been attending bible study during the day as new mom just because I was stuck at home with a baby all the time. I needed to get out of the house.”
Solar started regularly attending bible study. Next, she started leading bible study.
When the pastor went on vacation, he asked her to be a guest preacher.
“Then, I became his regular vacation preacher,” Solar said.
“I cut my teeth in my home parish and in my neighboring communities when those pastors would go away on vacation or be away for a training I could go in and preach. That kind of started my whole adventure.”
Solar went from church organist to working on her candidacy process.
“I was appointed to the Lake Ontario Parish a long time ago now in 2014,” she said.
“We served there for three years, and then served in Oneonta District for two years.
Then, I was accepted at Boston University School of Theology. I am doing seminary on a part-time basis. It's typically a three-year program, but they have a special program designed for clergy also serving in appointments and going to school.”
COVID ADJUSTMENTS
The Solars' move, with her parents' assistance, was off cycle in the Methodism.
“They were able to come out and load up the U-haul,” she said.
“They brought the U-Haul, and we bought the van with the kids. We left at 5:30 on a Saturday morning and were here by lunch time.”
Settling in at the Keeseville parsonage has been strange.
“The things you normally do to celebrate and welcome and get to a new appointment or learn a new congregation, we can't do,” Solar said.
“There are so many restrictions on either gathering. We were making a joke that everybody should submit a picture without their mask on so I know what they actually look like. We're just starting to figure out where we're at and establish some kind of base line.”
Now, she is immersed in the fall paperwork season.
“Normally, I would have had months to learn who the congregation is before we started the paperwork process,” Solar said.
“It's time for our annual report. I'm really trusting the congregation to know themselves to help with that process. So far, we have worshiped together twice.”
In Massachusetts, Solar conducted digital worship and had just started worshiping outside.
“I'm still getting used to even being in a building with people who I am not directly related to,” she said.
“Now that we're here, the Adirondack District, their track is ahead of where we were in Massachusetts. I'm still trying to mentally process being inside a building with congregants, trying to make sure all the processes and protocols are followed so that we can keep people safe.”
VIRTUAL SERMON SAVVY
Solar hasn't conducted virtual services here yet.
“My hope is that we will be able to add a virtual component, too, especially as we work more toward fall and winter not knowing what things are going to look like,” she said.
“I want to make sure we have the capacity to do that.”
In Massachusetts, Solar had a one-week turn-around when things shut down.
“We made the decision on Friday night that we wouldn't worship on Sunday,” she said.
“I had 10 days to figure out how to implement a digital-worship process from nothing.
“I'm a little bit of ahead on that in case I need it, but I would much rather be thinking ahead than be behind should it become necessary for us to be digital-only for any portion of the winter. I don't anticipate it, but at this point it's better to have your plans in place.”
ON THE RUN
The pastor, wife and mother's fleet feet are in constant motion.
“Most days I don't know how,” Solar said.
“People ask, and I just kind of say I try not to think about it and I just keep moving forward one foot in front of the other.
“If you stop to think about it, it becomes very overwhelming and I get very discouraged. “
Solar keeps plugging along and taking the next step.
“It's kind of amazing what experiences we've been able to have as a family, the ministries I've been blessed to participate in, the congregations I've been able to partner with, and the growth that I have had personally,” she said.
“It's been amazing.”
