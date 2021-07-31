GRAND ISLE, VT — The Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership (CVNHP) has issued a new Suffrage Passport Stamp Card to mark the 101st anniversary of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.
The stamp card includes sites that represent the diverse natural and cultural heritage of the CVNHP. Collectors that get stamps from seven of the eleven participating sites will get a limited-edition “Forward into Light” challenge coin that features Suffragist Inez Milholland on a white charger.
“The Suffrage Passport Card” is one of several projects funded by the CVNHP in 2020 to mark the 100th anniversary of the amendment.
TELLING THE STORY
Many of the programs were postponed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are moving forward this year.
“The passage of the Suffrage Amendment and stories of the incredible women of the Champlain Valley that fought so hard to get it signed into law are too important to pass over, so we are working with partners to tell the story properly in 2021,” Dr. Eric Howe, Director of the CVNHP, said.
As part of the U.S. National Park Service (NPS) system, the CVNHP participates in the NPS Passport Stamp Program, in which visitors log their experiences at parks, landmarks and national heritage areas across the country.
“This CVNHP Suffrage Passport program is an exciting opportunity for NPS passport stamp gatherers and coin collectors alike,” Howe said.
CHALLENGE COINS
The challenge coins are distributed at the CVNHP offices in the Gordon-Center House, “a passport stamp location, “at 54 West Shore Road in Grand Isle, VT. The other stamp locations are the American Museum of Fly Fishing, Manchester Center, VT; ECHO at the Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, Burlington, VT; Green Mountain & Finger Lakes National Forests Supervisor’s Office, Rutland, VT; Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, Vergennes, VT; Lake Champlain Visitor’s Center, Crown Point, NY; Lake George Historical Association and Museum, Lake George, NY; Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge, Swanton, VT; Pember Museum of Natural History, Granville, NY; Rockwell Kent Gallery of Plattsburgh State Art Museum, State University of New York, Plattsburgh, NY; and Saratoga National Historical Park, Stillwater, NY.
Many sites are operating on limited hours this summer; please check individual locations for hours of operation.
Visit tinyurl.com/f6z2m6et to download the passport stamp card and map, find links to participating sites, and learn more about the passport stamp program.
For more information about the CVNHP, please contact CVNHP Coordinator Jim Brangan at jbrangan@lcbp.org.
