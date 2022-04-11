SARANAC LAKE — The weekly farmers markets in Lake Placid and Saranac Lake will continue to offer locally produced farm products and handmade goods — but under a new name and host organization.
The Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) announced that starting this month, it will provide organizational support for the two markets under the newly dubbed “High Peaks Farmers Market.”
SEEKING APPLICANTS
ANCA will also hire a part-time manager to oversee the markets.
ANCA, a Saranac Lake-based economic development nonprofit that focuses on local food, small businesses, clean energy and the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, is currently seeking applicants for the new market manager position.
The application deadline is Friday, April 15, 2022.
“ANCA is thrilled to support members of the farmers market committee who have worked so hard over the years to make these two markets the invaluable community assets they are today,” ANCA Executive Director Elizabeth Cooper said.
“The market’s mission is very much in line with ANCA’s goals of supporting North Country farms and small businesses, increasing local food access and cultivating vibrant and welcoming communities for residents and visitors. We are glad to support these markets more formally and for the benefit of all who participate in them.”
HOMEGROWN ADVANTAGE
The farmers market committee identified ANCA as a regional partner that not only has the organizational capacity to support the markets, but also a strong understanding of the vital role local farms and food producers play in rural communities.
“ANCA has strong ties in the Tri-lakes area and has long been a partner and advocate for small farms in our region," Courtney Grimes-Sutton, owner of Mace Chasm Farm in Keeseville, market committee member and ANCA board member, said.
"They were an obvious choice to fill this role. We look forward to working closely with ANCA and the Villages of Saranac Lake and Lake Placid to keep the momentum growing around these markets.”
NETWORK EXPANSION
ANCA Local Food System Program Director Adam Dewbury said ANCA’s involvement will help expand the reach and impact its food systems work across the region.
“This partnership will not only bolster our efforts here in our backyard communities, it will also inform our work in other parts of our 14-county service area,” he said.
Dewbury added that hiring a market manager is a priority for ANCA and the market committee.
“The farmers who serve on the committee already have so much work to do, especially during market season," he said.
"The market manager will take some of the burden off their shoulders. ANCA and the committee also feel strongly that making this a paid position is a more equitable approach. Their labor should be fairly compensated."
The part-time market manager will provide administrative and event support for the Saranac Lake and Lake Placid farmers markets from May through October.
The job description can be found on ANCA’s website at www.adirondack.org/job-opportunities.
ABOUT
The High Peaks Farmers Market’s 2022 summer schedule includes weekly markets at Riverside Park in Saranac Lake, every Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 28 to October 8, and in the Green Goddess Market parking lot in Lake Placid, 2051 Saranac Ave., every Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 14 to September 14.
For more information about the High Peaks Farmers Market or the market manager position, please contact ANCA at farmersmarket@adirondack.org or 518-891-6200.
